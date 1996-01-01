Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #3 Flashcards

DNA Structure quiz #3
  • Select the two components that make up the backbone of a DNA molecule.
    Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.
  • What type of bonds connect the two strands of DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • If you stretched the DNA from a cell out, what would you observe about its length?
    It would be extremely long compared to the size of the cell.
  • DNA is made of two chains of nucleotides. Which type of bonds hold the chains together?
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • Which structural component is found in DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine.
  • What do the letters DNA stand for?
    Deoxyribonucleic acid.
  • Which RNA base bonded with the thymine?
    Uracil (in RNA, uracil pairs with adenine; thymine is not present in RNA).
  • What are the sides of the DNA ladder made of?
    Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.
  • DNA is a self-replicating molecule. What accounts for this important property of DNA?
    Complementary base pairing allows each strand to serve as a template for replication.
  • DNA is a nucleic acid polymer composed of which repeating structural unit?
    Nucleotides.
  • What is the shape of a DNA molecule?
    Double helix.
  • Which of these DNA molecules is the shortest?
    The one with the fewest base pairs.
  • Look on the right side of the gizmo. What components make up a DNA molecule?
    Phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and nitrogenous base.
  • In which structure is all the genetic information of an organism found?
    DNA.
  • What are the two DNA components shown in the gizmo?
    Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.
  • About how much DNA is contained in one nucleus during the first half of a cell's life cycle?
    One complete set of the organism's genome.
  • Why does DNA flow toward the positive side of the gel chamber?
    Because DNA is negatively charged due to its phosphate backbone.
  • The size of a nucleic acid is typically expressed as the number of what in it?
    Base pairs (bp).
  • Which of the following statements correctly describes the structure of chromatin?
    Chromatin is DNA wrapped around histone proteins.
  • Which of the following is a shared property of all DNA-binding motifs?
    They interact with specific DNA sequences.
  • If complementary DNA strands were arranged in a parallel manner, what would happen?
    Base pairing would not occur properly, disrupting the double helix.
  • Which element is found in both DNA and protein: sulfur, sodium, nitrogen, or chlorine?
    Nitrogen.
  • Which part of the DNA model is most directly associated with the coding of genetic information?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases.
  • Which feature of model 1 best illustrates how biological information is coded in a DNA molecule?
    The order of the nitrogenous bases.
  • Why does DNA need to be coiled?
    To fit the long DNA molecules into the small space of the cell nucleus.
  • What is the complementary DNA strand to 5′-ATTCGGTGA-3′?
    3′-TAAGCCACT-5′.
  • The DNA molecule is usually found in what form?
    Double helix.
  • Which of the following best describes the structural make-up of a gene?
    A specific sequence of DNA bases.
  • In checking DNA, what is being examined?
    The sequence of bases for errors or mutations.
  • A DNA strand has the sequence ATCGGC. Which is the complementary strand of DNA?
    TAGCCG.
  • What is the relationship between the size of a DNA fragment and the distance it migrates in the gel?
    Smaller fragments migrate farther than larger ones.
  • Can you identify the type(s) of nucleic acid to which each of the following structures belong?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.
  • Which elements are involved in creating genetic material? Check all that apply.
    Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus.
  • What sentence best defines nucleosomes?
    Nucleosomes are DNA wrapped around histone proteins.
  • The sequence 5'-GAACGA-3' may be found in which of the following?
    A DNA molecule.
  • What is a possible rationale for the difference between the DNA in chromatin and chromosome form?
    Chromatin is less condensed for gene expression; chromosomes are highly condensed for cell division.
  • In DNA, the two purines are __________, and the two pyrimidines are __________.
    Adenine and guanine; cytosine and thymine.
  • The complex of DNA and protein that makes up a eukaryotic chromosome is properly called __________.
    Chromatin.
  • DNA is constructed of what?
    Two antiparallel strands of nucleotides forming a double helix.
  • An organism's body is constructed using the information contained in what?
    DNA.