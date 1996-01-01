DNA Structure quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Select the two components that make up the backbone of a DNA molecule. Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.

What type of bonds connect the two strands of DNA? Hydrogen bonds.

If you stretched the DNA from a cell out, what would you observe about its length? It would be extremely long compared to the size of the cell.

DNA is made of two chains of nucleotides. Which type of bonds hold the chains together? Hydrogen bonds.

Which structural component is found in DNA but not in RNA? Thymine.

What do the letters DNA stand for? Deoxyribonucleic acid.