DNA Structure quiz #3 Flashcards

Select the two components that make up the backbone of a DNA molecule.
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.What type of bonds connect the two strands of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds.If you stretched the DNA from a cell out, what would you observe about its length?
It would be extremely long compared to the size of the cell.DNA is made of two chains of nucleotides. Which type of bonds hold the chains together?
Hydrogen bonds.Which structural component is found in DNA but not in RNA?
Thymine.What do the letters DNA stand for?
Deoxyribonucleic acid.Which RNA base bonded with the thymine?
Uracil (in RNA, uracil pairs with adenine; thymine is not present in RNA).What are the sides of the DNA ladder made of?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.DNA is a self-replicating molecule. What accounts for this important property of DNA?
Complementary base pairing allows each strand to serve as a template for replication.DNA is a nucleic acid polymer composed of which repeating structural unit?
Nucleotides.What is the shape of a DNA molecule?
Double helix.Which of these DNA molecules is the shortest?
The one with the fewest base pairs.Look on the right side of the gizmo. What components make up a DNA molecule?
Phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and nitrogenous base.In which structure is all the genetic information of an organism found?
DNA.What are the two DNA components shown in the gizmo?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.About how much DNA is contained in one nucleus during the first half of a cell's life cycle?
One complete set of the organism's genome.Why does DNA flow toward the positive side of the gel chamber?
Because DNA is negatively charged due to its phosphate backbone.The size of a nucleic acid is typically expressed as the number of what in it?
Base pairs (bp).Which of the following statements correctly describes the structure of chromatin?
Chromatin is DNA wrapped around histone proteins.Which of the following is a shared property of all DNA-binding motifs?
They interact with specific DNA sequences.If complementary DNA strands were arranged in a parallel manner, what would happen?
Base pairing would not occur properly, disrupting the double helix.Which element is found in both DNA and protein: sulfur, sodium, nitrogen, or chlorine?
Nitrogen.Which part of the DNA model is most directly associated with the coding of genetic information?
The sequence of nitrogenous bases.Which feature of model 1 best illustrates how biological information is coded in a DNA molecule?
The order of the nitrogenous bases.Why does DNA need to be coiled?
To fit the long DNA molecules into the small space of the cell nucleus.What is the complementary DNA strand to 5′-ATTCGGTGA-3′?
3′-TAAGCCACT-5′.The DNA molecule is usually found in what form?
Double helix.Which of the following best describes the structural make-up of a gene?
A specific sequence of DNA bases.In checking DNA, what is being examined?
The sequence of bases for errors or mutations.A DNA strand has the sequence ATCGGC. Which is the complementary strand of DNA?
TAGCCG.What is the relationship between the size of a DNA fragment and the distance it migrates in the gel?
Smaller fragments migrate farther than larger ones.Can you identify the type(s) of nucleic acid to which each of the following structures belong?
DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.Which elements are involved in creating genetic material? Check all that apply.
Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and phosphorus.What sentence best defines nucleosomes?
Nucleosomes are DNA wrapped around histone proteins.The sequence 5'-GAACGA-3' may be found in which of the following?
A DNA molecule.What is a possible rationale for the difference between the DNA in chromatin and chromosome form?
Chromatin is less condensed for gene expression; chromosomes are highly condensed for cell division.In DNA, the two purines are __________, and the two pyrimidines are __________.
Adenine and guanine; cytosine and thymine.The complex of DNA and protein that makes up a eukaryotic chromosome is properly called __________.
Chromatin.DNA is constructed of what?
Two antiparallel strands of nucleotides forming a double helix.An organism's body is constructed using the information contained in what?
DNA.