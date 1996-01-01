DNA Structure quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

DNA is made of four different bases: _______, _______, _______, and ______. Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.

The __________ is created with two strands that are twisted around each other. Double helix.

In DNA's structure, adenine always pairs with what? Thymine.

DNA consists of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides held together by what? Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.

DNA fragment A consists of _____ base pairs. The number depends on the specific fragment; base pairs are the unit of measurement.

A chromosome is a(n) ______. Structure composed of DNA and proteins.