DNA Structure quiz #4 Flashcards
DNA is made of four different bases: _______, _______, _______, and ______.
Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.The __________ is created with two strands that are twisted around each other.
Double helix.In DNA's structure, adenine always pairs with what?
Thymine.DNA consists of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides held together by what?
Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.DNA fragment A consists of _____ base pairs.
The number depends on the specific fragment; base pairs are the unit of measurement.A chromosome is a(n) ______.
Structure composed of DNA and proteins.The pieces of DNA produced by restriction endonucleases are termed what?
Restriction fragments.Each nucleotide in a DNA molecule consists of a what?
Phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is what?
A codon (or more precisely, a triplet that codes for an amino acid in mRNA).A DNA molecule, in which a DNA sequence of interest can be inserted, is called what?
A vector.Which of the following best describes the component of DNA labeled with an X in the diagram?
The answer depends on the diagram, but likely a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, or nitrogenous base.If a short sequence of DNA is 5' AATTGCCGT 3', its complement is what?
3' TTAACGGCA 5'.Phosphate is a component of what part of DNA?
The sugar-phosphate backbone.A DNA molecule is shaped like a what?
Double helix.DNA coils tightly and assembles into visible what?
Chromosomes.C always pairs with what?
Guanine.In a DNA molecule, the phosphate serves what function?
It forms part of the backbone, linking sugars together.In contrast to RNA, DNA contains the nitrogenous base instead of uracil.
Thymine.The nitrogenous base ______ is unique to RNA and ______ is unique to DNA.
Uracil; thymine.The nucleotide T always pairs with what?
Adenine.Each chromosome in a cell contains what?
A single, long DNA molecule.A DNA nucleotide may be made up of a phosphate group along with what?
A deoxyribose sugar and a nitrogenous base.Which letter stands for the sugar in DNA?
D (for deoxyribose).When comparing DNA and RNA, only one of these choices is correct. Which one?
DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.Along the length of the DNA strand, information is stored in the sequence of what?
Nitrogenous bases.The difference between purine and pyrimidines is that what?
Purines have double rings; pyrimidines have a single ring.Which of these accurately describes the general structure of DNA and RNA?
Both are nucleic acids made of nucleotides, but DNA is double-stranded with deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded with ribose and uracil.In the diagram below, the two blue strands represent what?
The two antiparallel strands of DNA.In DNA, the 'backbone' of the double helix is formed by bonds between what?
Deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.Which of the following combinations of base pairs will be found in a molecule of DNA?
Adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine.The traits of an organism are passed to its offspring on small coded strands of DNA material called what?
Genes.A complex molecule containing the genetic information that makes up the chromosomes is called what?
DNA.What is the function of DNA?
To store and transmit genetic information.The genetic information is coded in DNA by the what?
Sequence of nitrogenous bases.Which feature of model 1 best illustrates how biological information is coded in a DNA molecule?
The order of the nitrogenous bases.The bases in DNA (& RNA) are more accurately described as what kind of bases?
Nitrogenous bases.The backbone (sides) of the DNA molecule are made up of what?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.What components make up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.Condensed genetic material is called what?
Chromosomes.Arrange the symbols to form a DNA molecule.
Order the phosphate, deoxyribose sugar, and nitrogenous base to form a nucleotide, then link nucleotides into two antiparallel strands.