DNA Structure quiz #4 Flashcards

DNA Structure quiz #4
  • DNA is made of four different bases: _______, _______, _______, and ______.
    Adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • The __________ is created with two strands that are twisted around each other.
    Double helix.
  • In DNA's structure, adenine always pairs with what?
    Thymine.
  • DNA consists of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides held together by what?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • DNA fragment A consists of _____ base pairs.
    The number depends on the specific fragment; base pairs are the unit of measurement.
  • A chromosome is a(n) ______.
    Structure composed of DNA and proteins.
  • The pieces of DNA produced by restriction endonucleases are termed what?
    Restriction fragments.
  • Each nucleotide in a DNA molecule consists of a what?
    Phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • A particular triplet of bases in the template strand of DNA is what?
    A codon (or more precisely, a triplet that codes for an amino acid in mRNA).
  • A DNA molecule, in which a DNA sequence of interest can be inserted, is called what?
    A vector.
  • Which of the following best describes the component of DNA labeled with an X in the diagram?
    The answer depends on the diagram, but likely a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, or nitrogenous base.
  • If a short sequence of DNA is 5' AATTGCCGT 3', its complement is what?
    3' TTAACGGCA 5'.
  • Phosphate is a component of what part of DNA?
    The sugar-phosphate backbone.
  • A DNA molecule is shaped like a what?
    Double helix.
  • DNA coils tightly and assembles into visible what?
    Chromosomes.
  • C always pairs with what?
    Guanine.
  • In a DNA molecule, the phosphate serves what function?
    It forms part of the backbone, linking sugars together.
  • In contrast to RNA, DNA contains the nitrogenous base instead of uracil.
    Thymine.
  • The nitrogenous base ______ is unique to RNA and ______ is unique to DNA.
    Uracil; thymine.
  • The nucleotide T always pairs with what?
    Adenine.
  • Each chromosome in a cell contains what?
    A single, long DNA molecule.
  • A DNA nucleotide may be made up of a phosphate group along with what?
    A deoxyribose sugar and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which letter stands for the sugar in DNA?
    D (for deoxyribose).
  • When comparing DNA and RNA, only one of these choices is correct. Which one?
    DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine; RNA contains ribose and uracil.
  • Along the length of the DNA strand, information is stored in the sequence of what?
    Nitrogenous bases.
  • The difference between purine and pyrimidines is that what?
    Purines have double rings; pyrimidines have a single ring.
  • Which of these accurately describes the general structure of DNA and RNA?
    Both are nucleic acids made of nucleotides, but DNA is double-stranded with deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded with ribose and uracil.
  • In the diagram below, the two blue strands represent what?
    The two antiparallel strands of DNA.
  • In DNA, the 'backbone' of the double helix is formed by bonds between what?
    Deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.
  • Which of the following combinations of base pairs will be found in a molecule of DNA?
    Adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine.
  • The traits of an organism are passed to its offspring on small coded strands of DNA material called what?
    Genes.
  • A complex molecule containing the genetic information that makes up the chromosomes is called what?
    DNA.
  • What is the function of DNA?
    To store and transmit genetic information.
  • The genetic information is coded in DNA by the what?
    Sequence of nitrogenous bases.
  • Which feature of model 1 best illustrates how biological information is coded in a DNA molecule?
    The order of the nitrogenous bases.
  • The bases in DNA (& RNA) are more accurately described as what kind of bases?
    Nitrogenous bases.
  • The backbone (sides) of the DNA molecule are made up of what?
    Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.
  • What components make up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
    Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate group.
  • Condensed genetic material is called what?
    Chromosomes.
  • Arrange the symbols to form a DNA molecule.
    Order the phosphate, deoxyribose sugar, and nitrogenous base to form a nucleotide, then link nucleotides into two antiparallel strands.