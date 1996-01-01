DNA Structure quiz #5 Flashcards
Which of the following is a nucleotide found in DNA?
Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (or any nucleotide with deoxyribose, phosphate, and a DNA base).What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate.Genes are strands of ________ found on chromosomes in the nucleus of a living cell.
DNA.Which base pairs with cytosine?
Guanine.Cytosine always pairs with what?
Guanine.What are the sides of DNA ladder made of?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.The backbone of DNA is made up of what?
Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.The two strands of a DNA molecule are held together by hydrogen bonds between the what?
Nitrogenous bases.DNA drawing easy
Draw two parallel lines (backbones) with rungs (base pairs) connecting them, then twist to show the double helix._____ bonds form and hold the DNA together.
Phosphodiester bonds (within strands) and hydrogen bonds (between strands).Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to thymine?
Adenine (in RNA, uracil replaces thymine, so adenine pairs with uracil).What are the sides of the DNA ladder made of?
Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.This is the repeating structural unit that forms RNA and DNA.
Nucleotide.DNA is made of repeating units called what?
Nucleotides.What amino acid sequence is encoded in the partial DNA segment?
The answer depends on the specific DNA sequence and the genetic code.Identify the key structural features of a DNA molecule.
Double helix, antiparallel strands, sugar-phosphate backbone, complementary base pairing.Label the DNA molecule.
Identify the sugar-phosphate backbone, nitrogenous bases, and hydrogen bonds between bases.The diagram depicts the molecular structure of DNA.
It shows two antiparallel strands forming a double helix with complementary base pairs.Identify the key structural features of a DNA molecule.
Double helix, antiparallel strands, sugar-phosphate backbone, and complementary base pairs.DNA and RNA are structurally similar.
Both are nucleic acids made of nucleotides, but DNA is double-stranded with deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded with ribose and uracil.DNA and RNA are both what?
Nucleic acids.The structure of RNA differs from DNA in that
RNA contains ribose and uracil, is usually single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, and is double-stranded.The given DNA non-template sequence
Refers to the coding strand, which matches the mRNA sequence (except T is replaced by U in RNA).Which of the following best describes a DNA molecule?
A double helix composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.