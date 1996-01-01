Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #5 Flashcards

DNA Structure quiz #5
  • Which of the following is a nucleotide found in DNA?
    Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (or any nucleotide with deoxyribose, phosphate, and a DNA base).
  • What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA?
    Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate.
  • Genes are strands of ________ found on chromosomes in the nucleus of a living cell.
    DNA.
  • Which base pairs with cytosine?
    Guanine.
  • Cytosine always pairs with what?
    Guanine.
  • What are the sides of DNA ladder made of?
    Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.
  • The two strands of a DNA molecule are held together by hydrogen bonds between the what?
    Nitrogenous bases.
  • DNA drawing easy
    Draw two parallel lines (backbones) with rungs (base pairs) connecting them, then twist to show the double helix.
  • _____ bonds form and hold the DNA together.
    Phosphodiester bonds (within strands) and hydrogen bonds (between strands).
  • Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to thymine?
    Adenine (in RNA, uracil replaces thymine, so adenine pairs with uracil).
  • This is the repeating structural unit that forms RNA and DNA.
    Nucleotide.
  • DNA is made of repeating units called what?
    Nucleotides.
  • What amino acid sequence is encoded in the partial DNA segment?
    The answer depends on the specific DNA sequence and the genetic code.
  • Identify the key structural features of a DNA molecule.
    Double helix, antiparallel strands, sugar-phosphate backbone, complementary base pairing.
  • Label the DNA molecule.
    Identify the sugar-phosphate backbone, nitrogenous bases, and hydrogen bonds between bases.
  • The diagram depicts the molecular structure of DNA.
    It shows two antiparallel strands forming a double helix with complementary base pairs.
  • DNA and RNA are structurally similar.
    Both are nucleic acids made of nucleotides, but DNA is double-stranded with deoxyribose and thymine, while RNA is single-stranded with ribose and uracil.
  • DNA and RNA are both what?
    Nucleic acids.
  • The structure of RNA differs from DNA in that
    RNA contains ribose and uracil, is usually single-stranded; DNA contains deoxyribose and thymine, and is double-stranded.
  • The given DNA non-template sequence
    Refers to the coding strand, which matches the mRNA sequence (except T is replaced by U in RNA).
  • Which of the following best describes a DNA molecule?
    A double helix composed of two antiparallel strands of nucleotides.