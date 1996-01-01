DNA Structure quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 24 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is a nucleotide found in DNA? Deoxyadenosine monophosphate (or any nucleotide with deoxyribose, phosphate, and a DNA base).

What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Deoxyribose sugar and phosphate.

Genes are strands of ________ found on chromosomes in the nucleus of a living cell. DNA.

Which base pairs with cytosine? Guanine.

Cytosine always pairs with what? Guanine.

What are the sides of DNA ladder made of? Alternating deoxyribose sugars and phosphate groups.