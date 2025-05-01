Back
Which base bonds to cytosine in DNA? In DNA, guanine bonds to cytosine. What is the monomer of DNA and RNA? The monomer of DNA and RNA is the nucleotide. What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA? The building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides. DNA is a polymer made of what? DNA is a polymer made of nucleotides. Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called what? Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called nucleotides. The monomers of DNA and RNA are called what? The monomers of DNA and RNA are called nucleotides. Which nitrogenous bases are found in DNA? The nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What type of bond keeps each individual DNA strand together? Phosphodiester bonds keep each individual DNA strand together. What is the backbone of DNA composed of? The backbone of DNA is composed of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. In DNA, adenine always pairs with which base? In DNA, adenine always pairs with thymine. What are the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. The pentose sugar found in DNA is what? The pentose sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose. What determines the code or information of a DNA molecule? The sequence of nitrogenous bases determines the code or information of a DNA molecule. The sugar found in DNA is called what? The sugar found in DNA is called deoxyribose. What type of bonds form and hold the DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together. What are the rungs of the DNA ladder made of? The rungs of the DNA ladder are made of pairs of nitrogenous bases. The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of what? The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. A nucleotide of DNA may contain which components? A nucleotide of DNA may contain a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are what? The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. In DNA, adenine bonds with which base? In DNA, adenine bonds with thymine. In DNA, which nitrogenous base pairs with adenine? In DNA, thymine pairs with adenine. What are the two strands of DNA held together by? The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases. What are the four nitrogenous bases of DNA? The four nitrogenous bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. DNA and RNA both contain a sugar with how many carbons? DNA and RNA both contain a five-carbon sugar. In DNA, this always pairs with adenine. In DNA, thymine always pairs with adenine. DNA and RNA are examples of acids. What type? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. DNA and RNA are examples of what? DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids. The backbone of DNA is made of what? The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What is the backbone of DNA made of? The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a what? The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix. What type of macromolecule is DNA? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What is the name of the sugar found in DNA? The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose. What are the four nitrogenous bases of DNA? The four nitrogenous bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. The sugar found in DNA is what? The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose. What macromolecule is DNA? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. The DNA molecule is held together by what? The DNA molecule is held together by phosphodiester bonds within strands and hydrogen bonds between complementary strands. The backbones of DNA and RNA are made of what? The backbones of DNA and RNA are made of alternating phosphate groups and sugars (deoxyribose in DNA, ribose in RNA).
DNA Structure quiz #6
