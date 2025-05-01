Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which base bonds to cytosine in DNA? In DNA, guanine bonds to cytosine.

What is the monomer of DNA and RNA? The monomer of DNA and RNA is the nucleotide.

What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.

What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA? The building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.

DNA is a polymer made of what? DNA is a polymer made of nucleotides.

Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called what? Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called nucleotides.