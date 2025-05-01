Skip to main content
Back

DNA Structure quiz #6

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which base bonds to cytosine in DNA?
    In DNA, guanine bonds to cytosine.
  • What is the monomer of DNA and RNA?
    The monomer of DNA and RNA is the nucleotide.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What are the building blocks of DNA and RNA?
    The building blocks of DNA and RNA are nucleotides.
  • DNA is a polymer made of what?
    DNA is a polymer made of nucleotides.
  • Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called what?
    Both DNA and RNA are made of building blocks called nucleotides.
  • The monomers of DNA and RNA are called what?
    The monomers of DNA and RNA are called nucleotides.
  • Which nitrogenous bases are found in DNA?
    The nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What type of bond keeps each individual DNA strand together?
    Phosphodiester bonds keep each individual DNA strand together.
  • What is the backbone of DNA composed of?
    The backbone of DNA is composed of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • In DNA, adenine always pairs with which base?
    In DNA, adenine always pairs with thymine.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • The pentose sugar found in DNA is what?
    The pentose sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What determines the code or information of a DNA molecule?
    The sequence of nitrogenous bases determines the code or information of a DNA molecule.
  • The sugar found in DNA is called what?
    The sugar found in DNA is called deoxyribose.
  • What type of bonds form and hold the DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.
  • What are the rungs of the DNA ladder made of?
    The rungs of the DNA ladder are made of pairs of nitrogenous bases.
  • The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of what?
    The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • A nucleotide of DNA may contain which components?
    A nucleotide of DNA may contain a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are what?
    The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • In DNA, adenine bonds with which base?
    In DNA, adenine bonds with thymine.
  • In DNA, which nitrogenous base pairs with adenine?
    In DNA, thymine pairs with adenine.
  • What are the two strands of DNA held together by?
    The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases of DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • DNA and RNA both contain a sugar with how many carbons?
    DNA and RNA both contain a five-carbon sugar.
  • In DNA, this always pairs with adenine.
    In DNA, thymine always pairs with adenine.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of acids. What type?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • DNA and RNA are examples of what?
    DNA and RNA are examples of nucleic acids.
  • The backbone of DNA is made of what?
    The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What is the backbone of DNA made of?
    The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a what?
    The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix.
  • What type of macromolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What is the name of the sugar found in DNA?
    The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases of DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • The sugar found in DNA is what?
    The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What macromolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule.
  • The DNA molecule is held together by what?
    The DNA molecule is held together by phosphodiester bonds within strands and hydrogen bonds between complementary strands.
  • The backbones of DNA and RNA are made of what?
    The backbones of DNA and RNA are made of alternating phosphate groups and sugars (deoxyribose in DNA, ribose in RNA).