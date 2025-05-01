Skip to main content
DNA Structure quiz #7

  • The two strands of DNA are held together by what?
    The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a what?
    The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix.
  • DNA is made of repeating subunits called what?
    DNA is made of repeating subunits called nucleotides.
  • A nucleotide of DNA may contain which components?
    A nucleotide of DNA may contain a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which base is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • Which DNA base pairing is correct?
    Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
  • Why is DNA more stable than RNA?
    DNA is more stable than RNA because its sugar, deoxyribose, lacks a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon, making it less reactive.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • DNA is composed of repeating subunits called what?
    DNA is composed of repeating subunits called nucleotides.
  • The four nitrogen bases found in DNA are what?
    The four nitrogen bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • The monomer of DNA is called what?
    The monomer of DNA is called a nucleotide.
  • Which macromolecule is DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule.
  • What is the name of the sugar in DNA?
    The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What must be broken for the DNA strand to separate?
    Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases must be broken for the DNA strand to separate.
  • Sugar found in DNA is what?
    The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What are the components of a DNA nucleotide?
    A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What makes up the backbone of the DNA molecule?
    The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • Which bases are found in a strand of DNA?
    A strand of DNA contains adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Wilkins and Franklin studied the structure of DNA using what technique?
    Wilkins and Franklin studied the structure of DNA using X-ray diffraction.
  • What are the three components of a DNA nucleotide?
    The three components of a DNA nucleotide are a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • DNA is a polymer of what?
    DNA is a polymer of nucleotides.
  • What is the base pairing rule for DNA?
    In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine and cytosine pairs with guanine.
  • DNA and RNA are both examples of what?
    DNA and RNA are both examples of nucleic acids.
  • The sides of the DNA ladder (backbone) are made of what?
    The sides of the DNA ladder are made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What is found in DNA but not RNA?
    Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.
  • DNA is made of repeating units of building blocks called what?
    DNA is made of repeating units of building blocks called nucleotides.
  • The backbone of DNA and RNA is composed of what?
    The backbone of DNA and RNA is composed of alternating phosphate groups and sugars (deoxyribose in DNA, ribose in RNA).
  • The backbone of DNA is composed of what?
    The backbone of DNA is composed of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.