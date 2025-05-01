Back
The two strands of DNA are held together by what? The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases. The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a what? The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix. DNA is made of repeating subunits called what? DNA is made of repeating subunits called nucleotides. A nucleotide of DNA may contain which components? A nucleotide of DNA may contain a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. Which base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. Which DNA base pairing is correct? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. Why is DNA more stable than RNA? DNA is more stable than RNA because its sugar, deoxyribose, lacks a hydroxyl group at the 2' carbon, making it less reactive. What are the four nitrogenous bases found in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What are the components of a DNA nucleotide? A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. What makes up the backbone of the DNA molecule? The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. Which macromolecule is DNA? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. What is the name of the sugar in DNA? The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose. What must be broken for the DNA strand to separate? Hydrogen bonds between complementary bases must be broken for the DNA strand to separate. Wilkins and Franklin studied the structure of DNA using what technique? Wilkins and Franklin studied the structure of DNA using X-ray diffraction. DNA is a polymer of what? DNA is a polymer of nucleotides. DNA and RNA are both examples of what? DNA and RNA are both examples of nucleic acids. What is found in DNA but not RNA? Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.
DNA Structure quiz #7
