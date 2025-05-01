Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The two strands of DNA are held together by what? The two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.

The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a what? The twisted ladder shape of DNA is called a double helix.

DNA is made of repeating subunits called what? DNA is made of repeating subunits called nucleotides.

A nucleotide of DNA may contain which components? A nucleotide of DNA may contain a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA.

Which DNA base pairing is correct? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.