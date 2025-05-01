Skip to main content
  • DNA and RNA are polymers composed of what?
    DNA and RNA are polymers composed of nucleotides.
  • Is DNA a polymer?
    Yes, DNA is a polymer.
  • DNA is made up of subunits called what?
    DNA is made up of subunits called nucleotides.
  • Which base is found in DNA but not in RNA?
    Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.
  • Which base is found only in DNA?
    Thymine is found only in DNA.
  • RNA and DNA are which type of organic compound?
    RNA and DNA are nucleic acids.
  • Which sugars are found in DNA and RNA?
    Deoxyribose is found in DNA, and ribose is found in RNA.
  • Which pertains to DNA but not to RNA?
    DNA contains thymine and deoxyribose, while RNA contains uracil and ribose.
  • Which describes the correct pairing of DNA bases?
    Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine.
  • Which pairing is incorrect in DNA?
    Adenine does not pair with cytosine; correct pairings are adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine.
  • Which two molecules form the backbone of DNA?
    Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars form the backbone of DNA.
  • Which sugar is found in DNA?
    Deoxyribose is found in DNA.
  • Which component is not part of DNA?
    Uracil is not a component of DNA.
  • Which best describes the structure of a DNA molecule?
    A DNA molecule is a double helix with two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • Which molecule is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • What are the components of a nucleotide found in DNA?
    A nucleotide found in DNA contains deoxyribose, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine).
  • What is the polymer of DNA?
    The polymer of DNA is a chain of nucleotides.
  • What are the four nitrogen bases found in DNA?
    The four nitrogen bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA?
    Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA.
  • What molecule connects the sugars in a strand of DNA?
    Phosphate groups connect the sugars in a strand of DNA via phosphodiester bonds.
  • What are the chemical components of a DNA nucleotide?
    A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What is the macromolecule of DNA?
    DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule.
  • In DNA, what does adenine pair with?
    In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine.
  • What electrical charge does DNA have?
    DNA has a negative electrical charge due to its phosphate backbone.
  • DNA and RNA are both types of what?
    DNA and RNA are both types of nucleic acids.
  • What nitrogenous bases are found in DNA?
    The nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What sugar is present in DNA?
    The sugar present in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What does the backbone of DNA consist of?
    The backbone of DNA consists of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
