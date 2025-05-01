Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

DNA and RNA are polymers composed of what? DNA and RNA are polymers composed of nucleotides.

Is DNA a polymer? Yes, DNA is a polymer.

DNA is made up of subunits called what? DNA is made up of subunits called nucleotides.

Which base is found in DNA but not in RNA? Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA.

Which base is found only in DNA? Thymine is found only in DNA.

RNA and DNA are which type of organic compound? RNA and DNA are nucleic acids.