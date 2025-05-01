Back
DNA and RNA are polymers composed of what? DNA and RNA are polymers composed of nucleotides. Is DNA a polymer? Yes, DNA is a polymer. DNA is made up of subunits called what? DNA is made up of subunits called nucleotides. Which base is found in DNA but not in RNA? Thymine is found in DNA but not in RNA. Which base is found only in DNA? Thymine is found only in DNA. RNA and DNA are which type of organic compound? RNA and DNA are nucleic acids. Which sugars are found in DNA and RNA? Deoxyribose is found in DNA, and ribose is found in RNA. Which pertains to DNA but not to RNA? DNA contains thymine and deoxyribose, while RNA contains uracil and ribose. Which describes the correct pairing of DNA bases? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. RNA and DNA are which type of organic compound? RNA and DNA are nucleic acids. Which pairing is incorrect in DNA? Adenine does not pair with cytosine; correct pairings are adenine-thymine and cytosine-guanine. Which two molecules form the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars form the backbone of DNA. Which sugar is found in DNA? Deoxyribose is found in DNA. Which component is not part of DNA? Uracil is not a component of DNA. Which best describes the structure of a DNA molecule? A DNA molecule is a double helix with two antiparallel strands held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases. Which describes the correct pairing of DNA bases? Adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. Which molecule is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. What are the components of a nucleotide found in DNA? A nucleotide found in DNA contains deoxyribose, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). Which pertains to DNA but not to RNA? DNA contains thymine and deoxyribose, while RNA contains uracil and ribose. What is the polymer of DNA? The polymer of DNA is a chain of nucleotides. What are the four nitrogen bases found in DNA? The four nitrogen bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What two molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. What molecule connects the sugars in a strand of DNA? Phosphate groups connect the sugars in a strand of DNA via phosphodiester bonds. What are the chemical components of a DNA nucleotide? A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. What is the macromolecule of DNA? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. In DNA, what does adenine pair with? In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine. What sugars are found in DNA and RNA? Deoxyribose is found in DNA, and ribose is found in RNA. DNA is what type of macromolecule? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. What electrical charge does DNA have? DNA has a negative electrical charge due to its phosphate backbone. DNA and RNA are both types of what? DNA and RNA are both types of nucleic acids. What charge does DNA have? DNA has a negative charge. What are the monomers of DNA and RNA? The monomers of DNA and RNA are nucleotides. What nitrogenous bases are found in DNA? The nitrogenous bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What sugar is present in DNA? The sugar present in DNA is deoxyribose. What does the backbone of DNA consist of? The backbone of DNA consists of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the monomers of DNA called? The monomers of DNA are called nucleotides. What is the charge of DNA? DNA has a negative charge. What is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. What are the monomers of a DNA molecule? The monomers of a DNA molecule are nucleotides. What monomers make up DNA? DNA is made up of monomers called nucleotides.
DNA Structure quiz #8
