What holds DNA strands together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA strands together.

What molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA.

What are the monomers that make up a DNA polymer? The monomers that make up a DNA polymer are nucleotides.

What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.

What is the sugar in DNA called? The sugar in DNA is called deoxyribose.

What bonds hold DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.