Skip to main content
Back

DNA Structure quiz #9

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • What holds DNA strands together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA strands together.
  • What molecules make up the backbone of DNA?
    Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA.
  • What are the monomers that make up a DNA polymer?
    The monomers that make up a DNA polymer are nucleotides.
  • What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA?
    The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What is the sugar in DNA called?
    The sugar in DNA is called deoxyribose.
  • What bonds hold DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.
  • What is the five-carbon sugar in DNA?
    The five-carbon sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What is the sugar in DNA?
    The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What is the sugar found in DNA?
    The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What are the four bases found in DNA?
    The four bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • DNA is what macromolecule?
    DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule.
  • What bond holds complementary bases of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold complementary bases of DNA together.
  • What holds the two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together.
  • What are the four bases of DNA?
    The four bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What is the complementary sequence to the DNA strand TCGATGG?
    The complementary sequence to TCGATGG is AGCTACC.
  • What are two strands of DNA held together by?
    Two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases.
  • What base is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • What nucleotide is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • What is the backbone of DNA?
    The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What are the monomers called in DNA?
    The monomers in DNA are called nucleotides.
  • What type of bond holds DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.
  • What sugars are found in DNA?
    Deoxyribose is the sugar found in DNA.
  • What sugar is found in DNA?
    Deoxyribose is found in DNA.
  • What nitrogen base is not found in DNA?
    Uracil is not found in DNA.
  • What is the sequence of the complementary DNA strand?
    The complementary DNA strand is formed by pairing A with T and C with G for each base in the original strand.
  • What kind of sugar is found in DNA?
    The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose, a five-carbon sugar.
  • What are the four kinds of bases found in DNA?
    The four kinds of bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What holds two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together.
  • What are the four bases found in DNA?
    The four bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What part of DNA is negatively charged?
    The phosphate groups in the backbone of DNA are negatively charged.
  • What makes DNA antiparallel?
    DNA is antiparallel because the two strands run in opposite directions: one 5' to 3', the other 3' to 5'.
  • What is DNA held together by?
    DNA is held together by phosphodiester bonds within strands and hydrogen bonds between complementary strands.
  • What type of bond holds two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together.
  • What holds the two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together.
  • What sugar is contained in DNA?
    The sugar contained in DNA is deoxyribose.
  • What holds two strands of DNA together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together.
  • What are the four bases of DNA?
    The four bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • What makes up the backbone of DNA?
    The backbone of DNA is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars.
  • What bonds hold DNA bases together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together.
  • What type of bonds hold DNA together?
    Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.