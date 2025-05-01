Back
What holds DNA strands together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA strands together. What molecules make up the backbone of DNA? Phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars make up the backbone of DNA. What are the monomers that make up a DNA polymer? The monomers that make up a DNA polymer are nucleotides. What are the four nitrogenous bases in DNA? The four nitrogenous bases in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What is the sugar in DNA called? The sugar in DNA is called deoxyribose. What bonds hold DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together. What is the five-carbon sugar in DNA? The five-carbon sugar in DNA is deoxyribose. What is the sugar in DNA? The sugar in DNA is deoxyribose. What is the sugar found in DNA? The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose. What are the four bases found in DNA? The four bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. DNA is what macromolecule? DNA is a nucleic acid macromolecule. What bond holds complementary bases of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold complementary bases of DNA together. What holds the two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together. What are the four bases of DNA? The four bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What is the complementary sequence to the DNA strand TCGATGG? The complementary sequence to TCGATGG is AGCTACC. What are two strands of DNA held together by? Two strands of DNA are held together by hydrogen bonds between complementary bases. What base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. What nucleotide is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. What is the backbone of DNA? The backbone of DNA is made of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What are the monomers called in DNA? The monomers in DNA are called nucleotides. What type of bond holds DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together. What sugars are found in DNA? Deoxyribose is the sugar found in DNA. What sugar is found in DNA? Deoxyribose is found in DNA. What nitrogen base is not found in DNA? Uracil is not found in DNA. What is the sequence of the complementary DNA strand? The complementary DNA strand is formed by pairing A with T and C with G for each base in the original strand. What kind of sugar is found in DNA? The sugar found in DNA is deoxyribose, a five-carbon sugar. What are the four kinds of bases found in DNA? The four kinds of bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What holds two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together. What are the four bases found in DNA? The four bases found in DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What part of DNA is negatively charged? The phosphate groups in the backbone of DNA are negatively charged. What makes DNA antiparallel? DNA is antiparallel because the two strands run in opposite directions: one 5' to 3', the other 3' to 5'. What is DNA held together by? DNA is held together by phosphodiester bonds within strands and hydrogen bonds between complementary strands. What type of bond holds two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together. What holds the two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold the two strands of DNA together. What sugar is contained in DNA? The sugar contained in DNA is deoxyribose. What holds two strands of DNA together? Hydrogen bonds hold two strands of DNA together. What are the four bases of DNA? The four bases of DNA are adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine. What makes up the backbone of DNA? The backbone of DNA is made up of alternating phosphate groups and deoxyribose sugars. What bonds hold DNA bases together? Hydrogen bonds hold DNA bases together. What type of bonds hold DNA together? Phosphodiester bonds hold the DNA strand together, and hydrogen bonds hold the two strands together.
DNA Structure quiz #9
