Epistasis and Complementation quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following is an example of epistasis?
An example of epistasis is the Bombay phenotype in humans, where a recessive mutation in the H gene masks the expression of ABO blood type alleles, resulting in blood type O regardless of the ABO genotype.
What type of gene action occurs when one gene masks the effect of another gene at a different locus?
Epistasis occurs when one gene masks or alters the effect of another gene at a different locus, affecting the phenotype.
Which of the following scenarios describes an example of epistasis?
In squash, the presence of a dominant W allele masks the effect of the D gene, resulting in a white phenotype regardless of the D gene's alleles. This is an example of dominant epistasis.
Which statement below defines epistasis?
Epistasis is the interaction between two genes where the allele of one gene masks or modifies the phenotypic expression of another gene.
Which of the following statements correctly describes an example of epistasis?
In a flower species, a recessive mutation in the W gene results in a white phenotype, masking the effect of the M gene, so both wwmM and wwmm genotypes produce white flowers. This is recessive epistasis.
What phenotypic ratio is expected from a dihybrid cross involving complementary gene action?
The expected phenotypic ratio is 9:7, with 9 showing the dominant phenotype and 7 showing the recessive phenotype due to both genes needing a dominant allele for the trait.
How does a suppressor gene affect the phenotype in a genetic cross?
A suppressor gene can reverse the effect of a mutation in another gene, often restoring the wild type phenotype and resulting in a 13:3 phenotypic ratio.
What is the difference between genotypic and phenotypic ratios in epistatic interactions?
Genotypic ratios in epistatic interactions remain 9:3:3:1, but phenotypic ratios are altered depending on the type of epistasis, such as 12:3:1 for dominant and 9:3:4 for recessive epistasis.
What is a synthetic lethal interaction in genetics?
A synthetic lethal interaction occurs when two single mutations are viable on their own, but their combination results in lethality, leading to a phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3 in observed offspring.
How do modifiers influence the expression of mutated genes?
Modifiers change the degree of expression of a mutated gene, affecting the severity of the phenotype depending on the combination of mutations present.