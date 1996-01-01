Hardy Weinberg quiz #1 Flashcards
What does the letter 'q' represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation?
In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, 'q' represents the frequency of the recessive allele in the population.If a population has an allele frequency of q = 0.25, what is the frequency of the dominant allele (p)?
Since p + q = 1, if q = 0.25, then p = 1 - 0.25 = 0.75.Which of the following statements is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg principle: no selection, no new alleles, no migration, finite population size, or random mating?
Finite population size is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg principle; the principle assumes an infinitely large population.If the frequency of the g allele is 0.6, what percentage of the alleles in the population are g?
If the g allele frequency is 0.6, then 60% of the alleles in the population are g.What does the formula p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1 represent in Hardy Weinberg equilibrium?
It represents the genotype frequencies in a population: p^2 for homozygous dominant, 2pq for heterozygotes, and q^2 for homozygous recessive individuals.How can you determine the frequency of heterozygotes in a population using Hardy Weinberg?
You use the term 2pq in the formula p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1, where p and q are the allele frequencies.If a recessive disease occurs in 1 out of 1100 individuals, which Hardy Weinberg value does this frequency represent?
This frequency represents q^2, the proportion of homozygous recessive individuals in the population.What must you do to calculate the allele frequency q from the frequency of a recessive disease in a population?
You take the square root of the disease frequency (q^2) to find q.Why is Hardy Weinberg equilibrium considered a theoretical model rather than a reflection of real populations?
Because its five assumptions (no selection, no mutation, no migration, infinite population size, and random mating) are rarely, if ever, met in actual populations.What does the assumption of 'no migration' mean in the context of Hardy Weinberg equilibrium?
It means that individuals do not enter or leave the population, so gene flow does not alter allele frequencies.