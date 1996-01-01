Hardy Weinberg quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the letter 'q' represent in the Hardy-Weinberg equation? In the Hardy-Weinberg equation, 'q' represents the frequency of the recessive allele in the population.

If a population has an allele frequency of q = 0.25, what is the frequency of the dominant allele (p)? Since p + q = 1, if q = 0.25, then p = 1 - 0.25 = 0.75.

Which of the following statements is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg principle: no selection, no new alleles, no migration, finite population size, or random mating? Finite population size is NOT an assumption of the Hardy-Weinberg principle; the principle assumes an infinitely large population.

If the frequency of the g allele is 0.6, what percentage of the alleles in the population are g? If the g allele frequency is 0.6, then 60% of the alleles in the population are g.

What does the formula p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1 represent in Hardy Weinberg equilibrium? It represents the genotype frequencies in a population: p^2 for homozygous dominant, 2pq for heterozygotes, and q^2 for homozygous recessive individuals.

How can you determine the frequency of heterozygotes in a population using Hardy Weinberg? You use the term 2pq in the formula p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1, where p and q are the allele frequencies.