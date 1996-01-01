Heritability quiz #1 Flashcards

The heritability of intelligence refers to the proportion of variation in intelligence within a specific population that is due to genetic differences among individuals. It does not indicate how much of an individual's intelligence is inherited, but rather how much of the observed variation in the population is attributable to genetics.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What does the heritability of intelligence refer to? The heritability of intelligence refers to the proportion of variation in intelligence within a specific population that is due to genetic differences among individuals. It does not indicate how much of an individual's intelligence is inherited, but rather how much of the observed variation in the population is attributable to genetics.

How would you estimate the heritability of metal tolerance in a population of sunstalks? To estimate the heritability of metal tolerance in a population of sunstalks, you would calculate the proportion of phenotypic variance in metal tolerance that is due to genetic variance. This can be done using the formula for broad sense heritability (H² = Vg/Vp), where Vg is the genetic variance and Vp is the total phenotypic variance for metal tolerance in the population.

What does a heritability value close to zero indicate about the influence of genetics on a trait? A heritability value close to zero indicates that environmental factors have a major impact on the trait, and genetic differences contribute very little to the observed variation.

How is broad sense heritability (H²) calculated for a trait? Broad sense heritability is calculated by dividing the total genetic variance (Vg) by the total phenotypic variance (Vp) for the trait in the population.

What is the difference between additive genetic variance and dominance genetic variance? Additive genetic variance is caused by differences between alleles, while dominance genetic variance arises when heterozygotes do not show intermediate phenotypes.

Why is narrow sense heritability important for artificial selection in breeding programs? Narrow sense heritability is important because it predicts how much of a trait can be passed on to offspring through additive genetic effects, helping breeders estimate the success of selection.