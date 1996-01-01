Meiosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the nature of chromosomes that align themselves on the metaphase plate during metaphase I of meiosis? Homologous chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, align as tetrads on the metaphase plate during metaphase I.

During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate? Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I of meiosis.

Can nondisjunction (non-separation) of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis I? Yes, nondisjunction can occur in meiosis I if homologous chromosomes fail to separate properly.

A cell has 12 chromosomes. How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after meiosis? Each daughter cell will have 6 chromosomes after meiosis.

During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs? Homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.

How many chromosomes do gametes contain compared to body cells (somatic cells)? Gametes contain half the number of chromosomes as somatic cells.