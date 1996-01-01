Skip to main content
Meiosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Meiosis quiz #1
  • What is the nature of chromosomes that align themselves on the metaphase plate during metaphase I of meiosis?
    Homologous chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, align as tetrads on the metaphase plate during metaphase I.
  • During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I of meiosis.
  • Can nondisjunction (non-separation) of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis I?
    Yes, nondisjunction can occur in meiosis I if homologous chromosomes fail to separate properly.
  • A cell has 12 chromosomes. How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after meiosis?
    Each daughter cell will have 6 chromosomes after meiosis.
  • During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs?
    Homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • How many chromosomes do gametes contain compared to body cells (somatic cells)?
    Gametes contain half the number of chromosomes as somatic cells.
  • Which of the following best describes the difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
    Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes (reductional division), while meiosis II separates sister chromatids (equatorial division).
  • What occurs after the homologous pairs are separated in meiosis?
    After homologous pairs are separated, the cell divides and enters meiosis II, where sister chromatids are separated.
  • Which type of cell is produced at the end of meiosis?
    Haploid cells (gametes) are produced at the end of meiosis.
  • In meiosis, the nucleus undergoes two divisions. Which statement about meiosis I is correct?
    Meiosis I is a reductional division that separates homologous chromosomes, reducing the chromosome number by half.
  • How does the number of chromosomes in a sex cell compare with that in the parent cell?
    A sex cell has half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • During which phase of meiosis are homologous chromosomes lined up along the middle of the cell?
    Homologous chromosomes are lined up along the middle of the cell during metaphase I.
  • When do homologous chromosomes separate from each other during meiosis?
    Homologous chromosomes separate from each other during anaphase I.
  • When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.
  • How many chromatids are in a tetrad?
    A tetrad consists of four chromatids.
  • Which best illustrates the result of the process of meiosis?
    Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells.
  • How many times must the germ cell split in half to create four gametes?
    The germ cell must split twice to create four gametes.
  • Which are produced as a result of meiosis: zygotes, chromosomes, tetrads, or gametes?
    Gametes are produced as a result of meiosis.
  • Once the chromosomes have formed a pair, what is this structure called?
    Once chromosomes have formed a pair, the structure is called a tetrad.
  • How many times will the cell go through PMAT (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase) in meiosis?
    The cell goes through PMAT twice during meiosis.
  • When does the total number of chromosomes get reduced from 46 pairs to 23 individual chromosomes?
    The chromosome number is reduced during meiosis I, specifically after telophase I and cytokinesis.
  • Which process must the cell undergo to have genetically different cells at the end of cell division?
    The cell must undergo meiosis to produce genetically different cells.
  • How many total daughter cells are produced when one cell undergoes meiosis?
    Four daughter cells are produced from one cell after meiosis.
  • Mitosis and meiosis are similar processes. Which best describes what can only occur after meiosis?
    Only meiosis produces haploid cells with genetic variation due to crossing over and independent assortment.
  • Which statement correctly describes the chromosomes in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis I?
    Each daughter cell at the end of meiosis I is haploid, containing duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids).
  • Which phase of meiosis matches those of mitosis in regards to the events occurring in the cell?
    Meiosis II matches mitosis in terms of separating sister chromatids.
  • Which of the following is sometimes referred to as a reductive division?
    Meiosis I is referred to as a reductive division.
  • Which event of meiosis I confirms Mendel's second law of independent assortment?
    The random alignment of homologous pairs at the metaphase plate during metaphase I confirms independent assortment.
  • Which phase of meiosis is represented when homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate?
    Metaphase I is represented when homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.
  • How many replicated chromosomes does the cell contain during prophase I?
    The cell contains twice the number of replicated chromosomes as the haploid number during prophase I.
  • How many times does meiosis go through PMAT?
    Meiosis goes through PMAT twice.
  • How many tetrads are present in a single elephant cell (2n = 56) during metaphase I of meiosis?
    There are 28 tetrads present during metaphase I in an elephant cell (2n = 56).
  • Homologous pairs of chromosomes are lined up independently of other such pairs during which phase?
    Homologous pairs align independently during metaphase I.
  • How many cells are produced in meiosis?
    Meiosis produces four cells.
  • During which phase do chromosomes align single file along the equator of a haploid cell?
    Chromosomes align single file along the equator during metaphase II.
  • During which phase does no pairing of homologs occur?
    No pairing of homologs occurs during meiosis II.
  • Homologous chromosomes separate during which phase?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
  • Which process is a reduction division that produces cells with half the normal number of chromosomes?
    Meiosis I is a reduction division producing cells with half the normal number of chromosomes.
  • When do the sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.
  • During which phase does synapsis occur?
    Synapsis occurs during prophase I.