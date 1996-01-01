Meiosis quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the nature of chromosomes that align themselves on the metaphase plate during metaphase I of meiosis?
Homologous chromosomes, each consisting of two sister chromatids, align as tetrads on the metaphase plate during metaphase I.During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I of meiosis.Can nondisjunction (non-separation) of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis I?
Yes, nondisjunction can occur in meiosis I if homologous chromosomes fail to separate properly.A cell has 12 chromosomes. How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after meiosis?
Each daughter cell will have 6 chromosomes after meiosis.During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs?
Homologous chromosomes pair up and crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.How many chromosomes do gametes contain compared to body cells (somatic cells)?
Gametes contain half the number of chromosomes as somatic cells.Which of the following best describes the difference between meiosis I and meiosis II?
Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes (reductional division), while meiosis II separates sister chromatids (equatorial division).What occurs after the homologous pairs are separated in meiosis?
After homologous pairs are separated, the cell divides and enters meiosis II, where sister chromatids are separated.Which type of cell is produced at the end of meiosis?
Haploid cells (gametes) are produced at the end of meiosis.In meiosis, the nucleus undergoes two divisions. Which statement about meiosis I is correct?
Meiosis I is a reductional division that separates homologous chromosomes, reducing the chromosome number by half.How does the number of chromosomes in a sex cell compare with that in the parent cell?
A sex cell has half the number of chromosomes as the parent cell.During which phase of meiosis are homologous chromosomes lined up along the middle of the cell?
Homologous chromosomes are lined up along the middle of the cell during metaphase I.When do homologous chromosomes separate from each other during meiosis?
Homologous chromosomes separate from each other during anaphase I.When do sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II of meiosis.How many chromatids are in a tetrad?
A tetrad consists of four chromatids.Which best illustrates the result of the process of meiosis?
Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells.How many times must the germ cell split in half to create four gametes?
The germ cell must split twice to create four gametes.Which are produced as a result of meiosis: zygotes, chromosomes, tetrads, or gametes?
Gametes are produced as a result of meiosis.Once the chromosomes have formed a pair, what is this structure called?
Once chromosomes have formed a pair, the structure is called a tetrad.How many times will the cell go through PMAT (prophase, metaphase, anaphase, telophase) in meiosis?
The cell goes through PMAT twice during meiosis.When does the total number of chromosomes get reduced from 46 pairs to 23 individual chromosomes?
The chromosome number is reduced during meiosis I, specifically after telophase I and cytokinesis.Which process must the cell undergo to have genetically different cells at the end of cell division?
The cell must undergo meiosis to produce genetically different cells.How many total daughter cells are produced when one cell undergoes meiosis?
Four daughter cells are produced from one cell after meiosis.Mitosis and meiosis are similar processes. Which best describes what can only occur after meiosis?
Only meiosis produces haploid cells with genetic variation due to crossing over and independent assortment.Which statement correctly describes the chromosomes in each daughter cell at the end of meiosis I?
Each daughter cell at the end of meiosis I is haploid, containing duplicated chromosomes (sister chromatids).Which phase of meiosis matches those of mitosis in regards to the events occurring in the cell?
Meiosis II matches mitosis in terms of separating sister chromatids.Which of the following is sometimes referred to as a reductive division?
Meiosis I is referred to as a reductive division.Which event of meiosis I confirms Mendel's second law of independent assortment?
The random alignment of homologous pairs at the metaphase plate during metaphase I confirms independent assortment.Which phase of meiosis is represented when homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate?
Metaphase I is represented when homologous chromosomes are aligned at the metaphase plate.How many replicated chromosomes does the cell contain during prophase I?
The cell contains twice the number of replicated chromosomes as the haploid number during prophase I.How many times does meiosis go through PMAT?
Meiosis goes through PMAT twice.How many tetrads are present in a single elephant cell (2n = 56) during metaphase I of meiosis?
There are 28 tetrads present during metaphase I in an elephant cell (2n = 56).Homologous pairs of chromosomes are lined up independently of other such pairs during which phase?
Homologous pairs align independently during metaphase I.How many cells are produced in meiosis?
Meiosis produces four cells.During which phase do chromosomes align single file along the equator of a haploid cell?
Chromosomes align single file along the equator during metaphase II.During which phase does no pairing of homologs occur?
No pairing of homologs occurs during meiosis II.Homologous chromosomes separate during which phase?
Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.Which process is a reduction division that produces cells with half the normal number of chromosomes?
Meiosis I is a reduction division producing cells with half the normal number of chromosomes.When do the sister chromatids separate during meiosis?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.During which phase does synapsis occur?
Synapsis occurs during prophase I.