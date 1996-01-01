Meiosis quiz #2 Flashcards
Genetically-different __________ are the kind of cells made from meiosis.
Genetically-different gametes are made from meiosis.During which phase do the chromosomes decondense and the two cells fully separate, making 4 haploid cells?
Chromosomes decondense and cells fully separate during telophase II and cytokinesis.Which of the following occurs in meiosis, but not mitosis?
Crossing over and synapsis of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis but not mitosis.During which phase do chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate to opposite ends of the cell?
Centromeres split and chromosomes migrate during anaphase II.Match the phase of meiosis to the event that occurs in the phase: telophase II.
During telophase II, chromosomes decondense and four haploid cells are formed.During independent assortment, homologous chromosomes segregate in a random manner. In which phase does this occur?
Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I.During which phase do synapsis of homologous chromosomes and crossing-over take place?
Synapsis and crossing-over take place during prophase I.During which phase are sister chromatids separated?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I.The cell that enters meiosis is ______ with ______ set(s) of chromosomes.
The cell that enters meiosis is diploid with two sets of chromosomes.Cleavage produces ______ cells.
Cleavage produces four haploid cells in meiosis.During which stage does each pole contain only one member of the original pair of homologous chromosomes?
Each pole contains one member of the original pair after anaphase I.Which process results in cells with unique combinations of genetic material?
Meiosis results in cells with unique combinations of genetic material.How many times does a meiotic spindle form during a single cell's passage through meiosis?
The meiotic spindle forms twice, once in each division.Homologous chromosomes move toward opposite poles of a dividing cell during which phase?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.The homologous chromosomes split up and move toward the opposite ends of the cell during which phase?
Homologous chromosomes split up and move toward opposite ends during anaphase I.Meiosis results in the production of what type of cells?
Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.Homologous pairs of chromosomes align independently at the equator during which phase of meiosis?
Homologous pairs align independently at the equator during metaphase I.Meiosis occurs in which type of cells?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.Match the phase of meiosis to the event that occurs in the phase: metaphase I.
During metaphase I, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.What happens in meiosis but not mitosis?
During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated and move to opposite poles.During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by what structure?
Sister chromatids are held together by the centromere.Are there sister chromatids in meiosis?
Yes, sister chromatids are present after DNA replication and during both divisions of meiosis.Independent assortment of chromosomes occurs during which phase?
Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.Are homologous chromosomes present during metaphase I?
Yes, homologous chromosomes are present and paired as tetrads during metaphase I.At the end of anaphase I of meiosis I, which of the following describes the homologues?
Homologues have separated and are at opposite poles of the cell.If the somatic cell of an organism has 22 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will its gametes have?
Homologous chromosomes separate and move to opposite ends during anaphase I.In meiosis I during anaphase I, which structures are separated?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.A diploid cell divides to produce haploid cells by a process called what?
A diploid cell produces haploid cells by meiosis.In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, whereas in meiosis II, what happens?
Crossing over occurs during prophase I.What is the structure containing four chromatids that forms during meiosis called?
A tetrad is the structure containing four chromatids.