Meiosis quiz #2 Flashcards

Genetically-different __________ are the kind of cells made from meiosis. Genetically-different gametes are made from meiosis.

During which phase do the chromosomes decondense and the two cells fully separate, making 4 haploid cells? Chromosomes decondense and cells fully separate during telophase II and cytokinesis.

Which of the following occurs in meiosis, but not mitosis? Crossing over and synapsis of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis but not mitosis.

During which phase do chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate to opposite ends of the cell? Centromeres split and chromosomes migrate during anaphase II.

Match the phase of meiosis to the event that occurs in the phase: telophase II. During telophase II, chromosomes decondense and four haploid cells are formed.

During independent assortment, homologous chromosomes segregate in a random manner. In which phase does this occur? Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I.