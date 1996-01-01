Skip to main content
Meiosis quiz #2 Flashcards

Meiosis quiz #2
  • Genetically-different __________ are the kind of cells made from meiosis.
    Genetically-different gametes are made from meiosis.
  • During which phase do the chromosomes decondense and the two cells fully separate, making 4 haploid cells?
    Chromosomes decondense and cells fully separate during telophase II and cytokinesis.
  • Which of the following occurs in meiosis, but not mitosis?
    Crossing over and synapsis of homologous chromosomes occur in meiosis but not mitosis.
  • During which phase do chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate to opposite ends of the cell?
    Centromeres split and chromosomes migrate during anaphase II.
  • Match the phase of meiosis to the event that occurs in the phase: telophase II.
    During telophase II, chromosomes decondense and four haploid cells are formed.
  • During independent assortment, homologous chromosomes segregate in a random manner. In which phase does this occur?
    Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I.
  • During which phase do synapsis of homologous chromosomes and crossing-over take place?
    Synapsis and crossing-over take place during prophase I.
  • During which phase are sister chromatids separated?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.
  • During which process do sister chromatids separate from each other?
    Sister chromatids separate from each other during meiosis II (anaphase II).
  • Crossing over occurs during which phase?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I.
  • The cell that enters meiosis is ______ with ______ set(s) of chromosomes.
    The cell that enters meiosis is diploid with two sets of chromosomes.
  • Cleavage produces ______ cells.
    Cleavage produces four haploid cells in meiosis.
  • During which stage does each pole contain only one member of the original pair of homologous chromosomes?
    Each pole contains one member of the original pair after anaphase I.
  • Which process results in cells with unique combinations of genetic material?
    Meiosis results in cells with unique combinations of genetic material.
  • How many times does a meiotic spindle form during a single cell's passage through meiosis?
    The meiotic spindle forms twice, once in each division.
  • Homologous chromosomes move toward opposite poles of a dividing cell during which phase?
    Homologous chromosomes move toward opposite poles during anaphase I.
  • Sister chromatids separate from each other during which phase?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.
  • The homologous chromosomes split up and move toward the opposite ends of the cell during which phase?
    Homologous chromosomes split up and move toward opposite ends during anaphase I.
  • Meiosis results in the production of what type of cells?
    Meiosis results in the production of haploid gametes.
  • During which phase of meiosis do homologous chromosomes separate?
    Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.
  • Homologous pairs of chromosomes align independently at the equator during which phase of meiosis?
    Homologous pairs align independently at the equator during metaphase I.
  • Meiosis occurs in which type of cells?
    Meiosis occurs in germ cells.
  • At which stage of meiosis are sister chromatids separated?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.
  • Match the phase of meiosis to the event that occurs in the phase: metaphase I.
    During metaphase I, homologous chromosomes (tetrads) align at the metaphase plate.
  • What happens in meiosis but not mitosis?
    Crossing over and synapsis of homologous chromosomes happen in meiosis but not mitosis.
  • During anaphase I, what happens to homologous chromosomes?
    During anaphase I, homologous chromosomes are separated and move to opposite poles.
  • During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by what structure?
    Sister chromatids are held together by the centromere.
  • Are there sister chromatids in meiosis?
    Yes, sister chromatids are present after DNA replication and during both divisions of meiosis.
  • Independent assortment of chromosomes occurs during which phase?
    Independent assortment occurs during metaphase I.
  • What separates during anaphase II?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase II.
  • Are homologous chromosomes present during metaphase I?
    Yes, homologous chromosomes are present and paired as tetrads during metaphase I.
  • At the end of anaphase I of meiosis I, which of the following describes the homologues?
    Homologues have separated and are at opposite poles of the cell.
  • If the somatic cell of an organism has 22 chromosomes, how many chromosomes will its gametes have?
    Its gametes will have 11 chromosomes.
  • Homologous chromosomes separate and move to opposite ends of the cell during which phase?
    Homologous chromosomes separate and move to opposite ends during anaphase I.
  • In meiosis I during anaphase I, which structures are separated?
    Homologous chromosomes are separated during anaphase I.
  • Sister chromatids are separated from each other during which phase?
    Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.
  • A diploid cell divides to produce haploid cells by a process called what?
    A diploid cell produces haploid cells by meiosis.
  • In meiosis I, homologous chromosomes separate, whereas in meiosis II, what happens?
    In meiosis II, sister chromatids separate.
  • Crossing over occurs during the synapsis event of which stage of meiosis?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I.
  • What is the structure containing four chromatids that forms during meiosis called?
    A tetrad is the structure containing four chromatids.