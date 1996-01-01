Meiosis quiz #3 Flashcards
In humans, meiosis produces cells that are __________.
Meiosis produces cells that are haploid.Meiosis typically results in the production of how many cells?
Meiosis typically results in the production of four cells.During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by what?
Sister chromatids are held together by the centromere.Which process halves the number of chromosomes per cell?
Meiosis halves the number of chromosomes per cell.During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes line up side by side in a process called what?
Homologous chromosomes line up side by side in a process called synapsis.During anaphase I of meiosis I, which of the following describes the homologues?
Homologues are separated and move to opposite poles.In meiosis, homologous chromosomes align next to one another during which phase?
Homologous chromosomes align next to one another during prophase I.Synapsis can only occur during which phase?
Synapsis can only occur during prophase I.Sister chromatids are separated and travel to opposite poles of the cell during which phase?
Sister chromatids are separated and travel to opposite poles during anaphase II.During which phase do the haploid number of duplicated chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate?
During metaphase II, the haploid number of duplicated chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate.True or false: Meiosis II and mitosis have similar sorting events, but different starting points.
True. Meiosis II and mitosis both separate sister chromatids, but meiosis II starts with haploid cells.At the end of telophase II and cytokinesis, there are ______ daughter cells.
At the end of telophase II and cytokinesis, there are four daughter cells.During which phase do chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate?
Chromosomal centromeres split and chromosomes migrate during anaphase II.A diploid germ cell will produce cells with half the number of chromosomes, haploid cells, in which process?
A diploid germ cell produces haploid cells in meiosis.In which division of meiosis do chromosomes split?
Chromosomes split during meiosis II.During which phase do homologous chromosomes synapse and crossing over occurs?
Homologous chromosomes synapse and crossing over occurs during prophase I.Separation of sister chromatids occurs during which phase?
Separation of sister chromatids occurs during anaphase II.Meiotic nondisjunction could be a result of what?
Meiotic nondisjunction could result from improper separation of homologous chromosomes or sister chromatids.At the end of which phase will there be twice the number of chromatids?
At the end of DNA replication (before meiosis I), there will be twice the number of chromatids.Sister chromatids will line up in the center of the cell during which phase?
Sister chromatids line up in the center during metaphase II.Correctly order the phases of meiosis I, beginning with the earliest phase.
Prophase I, metaphase I, anaphase I, telophase I.During which phase are the sister chromatids separated?
Sister chromatids are separated during anaphase II.During which phase are tetrads organized along a plate in the center of the cell?
Tetrads are organized along the metaphase plate during metaphase I.During meiosis, is the chromosome number doubled?
No, the chromosome number is not doubled; DNA is replicated before meiosis, but chromosome number is halved during meiosis I.How many chromosomes are at each pole of the cell after anaphase I?
Each pole has half the original number of chromosomes after anaphase I.During anaphase II, what separates?
During anaphase II, sister chromatids separate.Which best defines a diploid cell during meiosis?
A diploid cell during meiosis has two sets of homologous chromosomes before meiosis begins.During meiosis, chromosomes will split into daughter cells. What is the result?
Chromosomes split into daughter cells, resulting in four haploid cells.Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles of a dividing cell during which phase?
Homologous chromosomes move to opposite poles during anaphase I.When 46 chromosomes replicate during interphase, they yield how many chromatids?
Replication of 46 chromosomes yields 92 chromatids.During which phase do chromosomes line up along the middle of the cell single file?
Chromosomes line up single file during metaphase II.The starting cell in meiosis will have twice the number of chromosomes as the resulting gametes. What is this called?
This is called reduction division, occurring during meiosis I.During synapsis of meiosis I, what lines up side by side?
During synapsis, homologous chromosomes line up side by side.At the end of meiosis I, each daughter cell is what?
Each daughter cell is haploid with duplicated chromosomes.Synapsis occurs during which phase?
Synapsis occurs during prophase I.At which phase(s) is it preferable to obtain chromosomes to prepare a karyotype?
Metaphase is preferable for preparing a karyotype.A cell undergoing meiosis that contains sister chromatids may be either haploid or diploid. Is this true?
True. After DNA replication, cells may be diploid or haploid and still contain sister chromatids.When meiosis occurs within an animal, the daughter cells become what?
The daughter cells become gametes (sperm or egg cells).During which stage of meiosis do the homologous chromosomes separate?
Homologous chromosomes separate during anaphase I.At which point in the cell cycle does the number of chromosomes in a cell change?
The chromosome number changes after meiosis I.