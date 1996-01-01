Meiosis quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

In humans, meiosis produces cells that are __________. Meiosis produces cells that are haploid.

Meiosis typically results in the production of how many cells? Meiosis typically results in the production of four cells.

During meiosis, sister chromatids are held together by what? Sister chromatids are held together by the centromere.

Which process halves the number of chromosomes per cell? Meiosis halves the number of chromosomes per cell.

During meiosis I, homologous chromosomes line up side by side in a process called what? Homologous chromosomes line up side by side in a process called synapsis.

During anaphase I of meiosis I, which of the following describes the homologues? Homologues are separated and move to opposite poles.