Mendel's Experiments and Laws quiz #1 Flashcards

What observation did Mendel make that refuted the notion of blending inheritance?
Mendel observed that traits from parents reappeared unchanged in later generations, rather than blending together, as seen when green seeds reappeared in the F2 generation after being absent in the F1.
A cross between an aabb individual and an aabb individual will produce what type of offspring?
All offspring will be aabb, as both parents are homozygous recessive for both traits.
What was Mendel's most significant conclusion from his research with pea plants?
Mendel concluded that traits are inherited as discrete units (genes), leading to the laws of segregation and dominance.
Which term best describes how Mendel conducted his experiments?
Mendel conducted his experiments systematically and quantitatively, using controlled crosses and careful record-keeping.
What is the term for the process by which two parents contribute genetic material to the offspring?
Sexual reproduction.
Which type of cross disproved blending inheritance?
Crosses between true-breeding parents with contrasting traits, such as yellow and green seeds, disproved blending inheritance.
Which best illustrates how Gregor Mendel used creativity that led to scientific discovery?
Mendel used pure lines and controlled crosses to systematically study inheritance patterns in pea plants.
Which of Mendel’s generations was allowed to self-pollinate?
The F1 generation was allowed to self-pollinate to produce the F2 generation.
Which of Thomas Hunt Morgan's hypotheses was valid based on Mendel's results?
The hypothesis that genes are inherited as discrete units was validated by Mendel's results.
What do you call one version or form of a trait?
An allele.
What is the first set of individuals mated in a particular cross?
The parental generation (P generation).
What do you notice about the traits of the offspring compared to the parents in Mendel's experiments?
Some offspring display only one parent's trait in the F1 generation, but both parental traits reappear in the F2 generation.
When completing fruit fly crosses, what is the significance of using pure lines?
Using pure lines ensures predictable inheritance patterns and helps identify dominant and recessive traits.
Mendel believed that the characteristics of pea plants are determined by which of the following?
Hereditary factors, now known as genes.
What can be known about Mendel’s five-part hypothesis?
Mendel's hypothesis explained inheritance using discrete factors (genes), dominance, segregation, and predictable ratios.
How would you design a test to determine if the ebony color is dominant over the yellow in pea plants?
Cross pure-breeding ebony and yellow plants, then observe the F1 and F2 generations for trait ratios.
Reginald Pisum is homozygous dominant for the trait sativum. How did he inherit his alleles?
He inherited one dominant allele from each parent.
With respect to snapdragon color, how does Mendel's law of dominance apply?
One color allele is dominant over the other, determining the flower's color in heterozygotes.
Which statement best summarizes Gregor Mendel's contribution to science?
Mendel established the foundational laws of inheritance through systematic experiments with pea plants.
In the F2 generation of Mendel’s crosses, what was observed?
Both parental traits reappeared in a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.
The F1 generation differed from the F2 in Mendel's experiments in that __________.
The F1 generation showed only the dominant trait, while the F2 showed both dominant and recessive traits.
An exception to the one gene–one enzyme hypothesis is __________.
Some traits are controlled by multiple genes or have non-enzymatic functions.
What is the parental generation in genetics?
The parental generation (P) is the first two individuals that mate in a genetic cross.
In the study of genetics, the offspring of the P generation is referred to as the __________.
F1 generation (first filial generation).
What is the significance of Mendelian genetics in understanding inheritance?
Mendelian genetics provides the basic principles for how traits are inherited through discrete genes.
The diploid phase of the human life cycle begins with _____.
Fertilization, when two haploid gametes combine.
What is meant by 'Mendel and the gene idea'?
Mendel proposed that inheritance is governed by discrete units called genes.
When Mendel crossed short (tt) pea plants with short (tt) pea plants, the offspring were __________.
All short, as both parents were homozygous recessive.
Mendel formed a possible explanation for the outcomes he observed in pea plants. Mendel formed a __________.
Hypothesis about inheritance involving discrete hereditary factors.
The result of the following cross indicates that the genotype of the male parent is _____.
The genotype can be determined by analyzing the offspring's traits and ratios.
Which generation is produced when the F1 monohybrids are allowed to self-fertilize?
The F2 generation.
What was a conclusion that Mendel drew from the F2 generation of his cross?
Traits segregate and reappear in predictable ratios, supporting the law of segregation.
A two-factor cross is one in which an experimenter follows the inheritance of __________.
Two different traits simultaneously.
In his experiments, Mendel observed a 3:1 ratio between dominant and recessive traits in __________.
The F2 generation.
The cross-fertilization of two different, but true-breeding, varieties of pea plants will _____.
Produce offspring (F1) that show only the dominant trait.
Mendel’s pea plants had either purple or white flowers. This means that the plants __________.
Were true-breeding for flower color, with distinct alleles for each trait.
What is the significance of Mendel's work with pea plants?
Mendel's work established the basic laws of inheritance and the concept of genes.
What is the definition of heredity vocabulary such as 'allele' and 'gene'?
An allele is a version of a gene; a gene is a hereditary unit controlling a trait.
What are offspring of crosses between parents with different traits called?
Hybrids.
Which of the following best explains how the sweet pea plants in the parental generation produce offspring?
They produce offspring by passing on alleles through sexual reproduction.