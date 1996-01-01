Mendel's Experiments and Laws quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What observation did Mendel make that refuted the notion of blending inheritance? Mendel observed that traits from parents reappeared unchanged in later generations, rather than blending together, as seen when green seeds reappeared in the F2 generation after being absent in the F1.

A cross between an aabb individual and an aabb individual will produce what type of offspring? All offspring will be aabb, as both parents are homozygous recessive for both traits.

What was Mendel's most significant conclusion from his research with pea plants? Mendel concluded that traits are inherited as discrete units (genes), leading to the laws of segregation and dominance.

Which term best describes how Mendel conducted his experiments? Mendel conducted his experiments systematically and quantitatively, using controlled crosses and careful record-keeping.

What is the term for the process by which two parents contribute genetic material to the offspring? Sexual reproduction.

Which type of cross disproved blending inheritance? Crosses between true-breeding parents with contrasting traits, such as yellow and green seeds, disproved blending inheritance.