Gregor Mendel, an Austrian monk, is recognized as the father of genetics due to his pioneering experiments with pea plants. He selected pea plants for their ease of breeding and the availability of pure lines, which are strains where offspring consistently exhibit the same traits as their parents. For example, a pure line of yellow-seeded plants will produce only yellow-seeded offspring when self-fertilized.
Mendel's experiments began with the parental generation, the initial mating of two plants. The offspring from this mating are referred to as the first filial generation (F1). Mendel utilized self-fertilization, where a plant's pollen fertilizes its own ovules, and cross-fertilization, where pollen from one plant fertilizes another. This led to the second filial generation (F2), which is produced from the F1 generation.
In one of his notable crosses, Mendel mated yellow-seeded plants with green-seeded plants. The F1 generation consisted entirely of yellow-seeded plants. When he self-fertilized these yellow F1 plants, the F2 generation revealed a 3:1 ratio of yellow to green seeds, with approximately 6,022 yellow plants and 2,001 green plants out of a total of 8,023 plants. This consistent ratio became a cornerstone of Mendelian genetics.
Continuing his experiments, Mendel self-fertilized yellow F2 plants, again observing a 3:1 ratio of yellow to green. However, when he self-fertilized green F2 plants, he found that all offspring were green, indicating that green was a trait that could skip generations. These observations led Mendel to formulate his foundational laws of inheritance, even before understanding the concepts of alleles, dominance, and recessiveness.
Through these systematic experiments, Mendel established key principles that would later form the basis of genetic theory, emphasizing the importance of ratios and the predictability of traits in successive generations. Understanding these concepts is crucial for grasping the fundamentals of genetics and heredity.