Mendel's Experiments and Laws quiz #2 Flashcards

Gregor Mendel’s research formed the basis of the field of __________. Genetics.

Gregor Mendel's main contribution was to solve the puzzle of __________. How traits are inherited from one generation to the next.

What is a pure line in the context of Mendel's pea plant experiments? A pure line is a group of organisms that consistently produce offspring with the same trait as the parent when self-fertilized or bred together.

What is the significance of the 3:1 ratio observed by Mendel in the F2 generation? The 3:1 ratio indicates that three-fourths of the offspring showed the dominant trait and one-fourth showed the recessive trait, revealing patterns of inheritance.

How did Mendel use self-mating in his experiments with pea plants? Mendel used self-mating to fertilize a plant with its own pollen, allowing him to observe how traits were passed to subsequent generations.

What did Mendel observe when he crossed a yellow F1 plant with a green plant? He observed that half of the offspring were yellow and half were green, demonstrating the segregation of traits.