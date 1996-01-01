Mendel's Experiments and Laws quiz #2 Flashcards
Mendel's Experiments and Laws quiz #2
Gregor Mendel’s research formed the basis of the field of __________.
Genetics.Gregor Mendel's main contribution was to solve the puzzle of __________.
How traits are inherited from one generation to the next.What is a pure line in the context of Mendel's pea plant experiments?
A pure line is a group of organisms that consistently produce offspring with the same trait as the parent when self-fertilized or bred together.What is the significance of the 3:1 ratio observed by Mendel in the F2 generation?
The 3:1 ratio indicates that three-fourths of the offspring showed the dominant trait and one-fourth showed the recessive trait, revealing patterns of inheritance.How did Mendel use self-mating in his experiments with pea plants?
Mendel used self-mating to fertilize a plant with its own pollen, allowing him to observe how traits were passed to subsequent generations.What did Mendel observe when he crossed a yellow F1 plant with a green plant?
He observed that half of the offspring were yellow and half were green, demonstrating the segregation of traits.What term did Mendel use to describe the first generation of offspring from a parental cross?
He called it the first filial generation, or F1 generation.What did Mendel conclude about the inheritance of traits before knowing about alleles?
He concluded that some hereditary factor was responsible for producing traits and that these factors could skip generations.What does the Law of Segregation state about gametes and alleles?
It states that gametes contain only one allele for each trait because alleles separate during meiosis.How did Mendel's experiments with flower color help illustrate the Law of Dominance?
His experiments showed that the red flower allele was dominant because most offspring had red flowers, while the white allele was recessive.