Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Are chromatids identical copies of each other? Yes, sister chromatids are identical copies of each other, formed during DNA replication in the S phase.

Which of the following describe cells made by mitosis? Cells made by mitosis are genetically identical to the parent cell and to each other.

Consider a diploid cell with 2n = 6. In which phase of cell division is this cell in if it has 6 chromosomes and 12 chromatids? The cell is in prophase or metaphase of mitosis, after DNA replication but before chromatid separation.

How do we refer to a replicated chromosome and its chromatids? A replicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.

Which process results in the formation of genetically identical cells? Mitosis results in the formation of genetically identical cells.

How many chromatids are in each replicated chromosome? Each replicated chromosome has two chromatids.