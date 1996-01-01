Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mitosis quiz #1 Flashcards

Mitosis quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Are chromatids identical copies of each other?
    Yes, sister chromatids are identical copies of each other, formed during DNA replication in the S phase.
  • Which of the following describe cells made by mitosis?
    Cells made by mitosis are genetically identical to the parent cell and to each other.
  • Consider a diploid cell with 2n = 6. In which phase of cell division is this cell in if it has 6 chromosomes and 12 chromatids?
    The cell is in prophase or metaphase of mitosis, after DNA replication but before chromatid separation.
  • How do we refer to a replicated chromosome and its chromatids?
    A replicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.
  • Which process results in the formation of genetically identical cells?
    Mitosis results in the formation of genetically identical cells.
  • How many chromatids are in each replicated chromosome?
    Each replicated chromosome has two chromatids.
  • Which of these correctly distinguishes mitosis from meiosis?
    Mitosis produces genetically identical cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse cells.
  • How many kinetochores are present in a human cell during mitosis?
    There are 46 chromosomes, each with two kinetochores, totaling 92 kinetochores during metaphase.
  • A great white shark has 82 chromosomes. How many chromosomes will each daughter cell have after mitosis?
    Each daughter cell will have 82 chromosomes, identical to the parent cell.
  • Which chromosomal configuration would be observed in one daughter cell after telophase of mitosis?
    Each daughter cell will have the same number and type of chromosomes as the original cell.
  • Meiosis is responsible for genetic variation while mitosis is responsible for genetic _____________.
    Mitosis is responsible for genetic consistency or stability.
  • Centromeres divide and sister chromatids become full-fledged chromosomes during which phase?
    This occurs during anaphase of mitosis.
  • Sister chromatids are held together by which protein?
    Sister chromatids are held together by cohesion proteins.
  • Centromeres attach ______ to each other.
    Centromeres attach sister chromatids to each other.
  • Which process involves duplication of chromosomes?
    Duplication of chromosomes occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • The two sister chromatids of a replicated chromosome attach at a point called the
    Centromere.
  • Sister chromatid cohesion is maintained during which process?
    Cohesion is maintained during prophase and metaphase, and lost during anaphase.
  • Duplication of the chromosomes to produce sister chromatids occurs during which phase?
    Duplication occurs during the S phase of interphase.
  • During which phase do sister chromatids separate into individual chromosomes?
    Sister chromatids separate during anaphase of mitosis.
  • If a human somatic cell is in metaphase, it has __________ chromatids.
    It has 92 chromatids (46 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).
  • Sister chromatids differ from nonsister chromatids in that sister chromatids __________.
    Sister chromatids are identical copies of the same chromosome, while nonsister chromatids are from different homologous chromosomes.
  • Are sister chromatids present in the G2 phase?
    Yes, sister chromatids are present after DNA replication in the G2 phase.
  • Mitosis results in ______ new cells, each with ______ chromosomes.
    Mitosis results in two new cells, each with the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.
  • What is the correct chromosomal condition for one daughter nucleus at telophase of mitosis?
    Each daughter nucleus has the same number and type of chromosomes as the original cell.
  • A cell that contains half the original number of chromosomes is called a ______ cell.
    A cell with half the original number of chromosomes is called a haploid cell (but this occurs in meiosis, not mitosis).
  • During prophase, each pair of chromosomes is attached to each other by the _____.
    By the centromere and cohesion proteins.
  • If there are 8 centromeres in metaphase, how many centromeres will be present in anaphase?
    There will still be 8 centromeres; centromeres split but their number remains the same.
  • Sister chromatids are ______.
    Sister chromatids are identical copies of a chromosome joined at the centromere.
  • Centromeres split and sister chromatids are separated from each other only during ___________.
    Only during anaphase of mitosis.
  • Sister chromatids separate to opposite poles during which phase?
    During anaphase of mitosis.
  • The sister chromatids of a replicated chromosome are attached at a specialized region termed the
    Centromere.
  • If a cell has 2n=8, how many chromosomes does it have?
    It has 8 chromosomes (assuming diploid).
  • How many chromatids result at the end of interphase?
    After interphase (S phase), each chromosome has two chromatids; so a 2n=8 cell will have 16 chromatids.
  • Chromosomes are replicated during the ______ phase.
    S phase of interphase.
  • The process that will produce two genetically identical daughter cells is ______.
    Mitosis.
  • During which phase do sister chromatids separate into individual chromosomes?
    During anaphase of mitosis.
  • Does mitosis maintain chromosome number?
    Yes, mitosis maintains the chromosome number in daughter cells.
  • What is the difference between sister chromatids and homologous chromosomes?
    Sister chromatids are identical copies of one chromosome; homologous chromosomes are similar but not identical chromosomes from each parent.
  • During the G1 stage of interphase, a diploid organism contains how many copies of each gene?
    Two copies of each gene (one from each homologous chromosome).
  • How many chromatids are in each new cell after cytokinesis, and before the next round of division?
    Each new cell has unreplicated chromosomes, so one chromatid per chromosome.