Mitosis is a crucial process of cell division that results in the formation of two identical daughter cells, playing a vital role in the growth and repair of tissues in the body. The majority of cells, including skin, kidney, and liver cells, undergo mitosis to produce more cells of the same type. The process can be divided into several key phases, starting with interphase, which is technically not part of mitosis but is essential for preparing the cell for division.

Interphase consists of three main stages: G1, S, and G2. The G1 phase, or the first growth phase, is where the cell grows significantly before DNA replication. During this phase, the cell assesses whether it has reached the appropriate size to divide. If it has not, it may enter the G0 phase, a resting state where the cell will not proliferate until it is ready. If the cell is sufficiently large, it proceeds to the S phase, where DNA replication occurs, resulting in the formation of sister chromatids—two identical copies of a chromosome. Following this, the G2 phase serves as a brief growth period to ensure that DNA replication was successful before entering mitosis.

The first stage of mitosis is prophase, where structures called centrioles, made of microtubules, move to opposite ends of the cell. This movement is crucial as it leads to the formation of spindle fibers, which will later help separate the chromosomes. During prophase, the nuclear envelope begins to break down, and chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, held together by a protein called cohesion.

Next is prometaphase, where the chromosomes begin to move towards the cell's equatorial plane. This movement is completed in metaphase, where chromosomes align at the metaphase plate. Here, a protein complex known as the kinetochore attaches to the centromere of each chromosome, linking them to the spindle fibers. This attachment is critical for the subsequent separation of sister chromatids.

During anaphase, the sister chromatids are pulled apart as cohesion degrades, allowing them to move toward opposite poles of the cell. If this separation occurs incorrectly, it can lead to nondisjunction, resulting in chromosomal abnormalities such as Down syndrome. Following anaphase is telophase, where the separated chromosomes reach the poles and begin to de-condense back into chromatin. The nuclear envelope re-forms around each set of chromosomes, preparing for the final separation of the two daughter cells.

Cytokinesis, which occurs after mitosis, is the process that divides the cytoplasm and completes cell division. In animal cells, this is achieved through the formation of a cleavage furrow that pinches the cell membrane, while in plant cells, a cell plate forms to create a new cell wall. This final step ensures that two distinct daughter cells are formed, each with a complete set of chromosomes, ready to enter their own interphase and potentially undergo mitosis again.