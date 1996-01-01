Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Mitosis Steps
Mitosis Regulation
Which of the following is the correct order of mitosis steps?
In which step do the chromosomes begin to separate into daughter cells?
In which step does the cleavage furrow form
In which step is the DNA replicated?
In which step does the chromatin begin to condense
Which checkpoint is responsible for ensuring the DNA was replicated properly?