Mitosis quiz #2 Flashcards
At which stage of mitosis are chromosomes usually photographed in the preparation of a karyotype?
Chromosomes are photographed during metaphase.How many sister chromatids does a human somatic cell contain during prophase?
92 sister chromatids (46 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).The connections between the pairs of sister chromatids are broken during which stage of mitosis?
During anaphase.If there are 32 sister chromatids in a normal somatic cell, how many chromosomes are there?
There are 16 chromosomes (each with 2 chromatids).Two sister chromatids are held together at the
Centromere.The separation of sister chromatids occurs during which phase?
Anaphase of mitosis.Metaphase is characterized by _____.
Chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.A particular cell has half as much DNA as another cell in the same organism. What stage is it likely in?
It is likely in G1 phase, before DNA replication.If there are 20 sister chromatids in a cell, how many chromosomes are there?
There are 10 chromosomes (each with 2 chromatids).In which stage do the chromosomes first appear to be doubled or replicated?
Prophase, after DNA replication in S phase.Where are the duplicated sister chromatids joined together?
At the centromere.The sister chromatids are held together by which protein?
Cohesion proteins.During prophase DNA condenses into x-shaped structures called
Chromosomes.Do both mitosis and meiosis begin with a parent cell that is diploid?
Yes, both processes typically begin with a diploid parent cell.How many replicated chromosomes does the cell contain during prophase?
The cell contains the same number of replicated chromosomes as its chromosome number; each chromosome has two chromatids.Mitosis results in genetically ____ cells being produced.
Identical cells.Of the cells undergoing spermatogenesis, which have 46 chromosomes?
Spermatogonia and primary spermatocytes have 46 chromosomes before meiosis.Label the following parts of a duplicated chromosome.
A duplicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.How many sister chromatids does the cell depicted below have? (Assume a cell with 8 chromosomes after S phase.)
16 sister chromatids (8 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).