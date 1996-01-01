Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mitosis quiz #2 Flashcards

Mitosis quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/19
  • At which stage of mitosis are chromosomes usually photographed in the preparation of a karyotype?
    Chromosomes are photographed during metaphase.
  • How many sister chromatids does a human somatic cell contain during prophase?
    92 sister chromatids (46 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).
  • The connections between the pairs of sister chromatids are broken during which stage of mitosis?
    During anaphase.
  • If there are 32 sister chromatids in a normal somatic cell, how many chromosomes are there?
    There are 16 chromosomes (each with 2 chromatids).
  • Two sister chromatids are held together at the
    Centromere.
  • The separation of sister chromatids occurs during which phase?
    Anaphase of mitosis.
  • Metaphase is characterized by _____.
    Chromosomes aligned at the metaphase plate in the center of the cell.
  • A particular cell has half as much DNA as another cell in the same organism. What stage is it likely in?
    It is likely in G1 phase, before DNA replication.
  • If there are 20 sister chromatids in a cell, how many chromosomes are there?
    There are 10 chromosomes (each with 2 chromatids).
  • In which stage do the chromosomes first appear to be doubled or replicated?
    Prophase, after DNA replication in S phase.
  • Where are the duplicated sister chromatids joined together?
    At the centromere.
  • The sister chromatids are held together by which protein?
    Cohesion proteins.
  • During prophase DNA condenses into x-shaped structures called
    Chromosomes.
  • Do both mitosis and meiosis begin with a parent cell that is diploid?
    Yes, both processes typically begin with a diploid parent cell.
  • How many replicated chromosomes does the cell contain during prophase?
    The cell contains the same number of replicated chromosomes as its chromosome number; each chromosome has two chromatids.
  • Mitosis results in genetically ____ cells being produced.
    Identical cells.
  • Of the cells undergoing spermatogenesis, which have 46 chromosomes?
    Spermatogonia and primary spermatocytes have 46 chromosomes before meiosis.
  • Label the following parts of a duplicated chromosome.
    A duplicated chromosome consists of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.
  • How many sister chromatids does the cell depicted below have? (Assume a cell with 8 chromosomes after S phase.)
    16 sister chromatids (8 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).