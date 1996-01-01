Mitosis quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

At which stage of mitosis are chromosomes usually photographed in the preparation of a karyotype? Chromosomes are photographed during metaphase.

How many sister chromatids does a human somatic cell contain during prophase? 92 sister chromatids (46 chromosomes, each with 2 chromatids).

The connections between the pairs of sister chromatids are broken during which stage of mitosis? During anaphase.

If there are 32 sister chromatids in a normal somatic cell, how many chromosomes are there? There are 16 chromosomes (each with 2 chromatids).

Two sister chromatids are held together at the Centromere.

The separation of sister chromatids occurs during which phase? Anaphase of mitosis.