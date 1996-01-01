Monohybrid Cross quiz #1 Flashcards
What is a monohybrid cross?
A monohybrid cross is a mating between two organisms to study the inheritance of different alleles at a single gene.What is a breed in the context of genetics?
A breed is a group of organisms within a species that share specific genetic traits, often maintained through selective breeding.Which of the following statements correctly describes the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
A monohybrid cross examines the inheritance of one gene, while a dihybrid cross examines the inheritance of two genes.What does a phenotype ratio of 3:1 among offspring in a monohybrid cross indicate?
It indicates that three offspring show the dominant trait and one shows the recessive trait, typical of a cross between two heterozygotes.Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
A monohybrid cross involves studying the inheritance of alleles at a single gene between two organisms.From the cross wwggpp × wwggpp, what genotypes will the offspring have?
All offspring will have the genotype wwggpp, as both parents are homozygous recessive for all three genes.How many different genotypes are possible from a self-fertilization of a plant with genotype aabbcc?
Only one genotype, aabbcc, is possible since the plant is homozygous for all three genes.Mendel's monohybrid cross of tall parents with the genotype tt resulted in a tall to short ratio of what?
A cross of two tt (homozygous recessive) plants would result in all short offspring, with a ratio of 0 tall : 1 short.Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
A monohybrid cross studies the inheritance of a single gene between two individuals.What is an example of a monohybrid cross?
Crossing two heterozygous pea plants (Aa × Aa) for flower color is an example of a monohybrid cross.A cross in which only one character is studied is called a(n) _____?
Monohybrid cross.The characteristic that results from a monohybrid cross is the _____ trait.
Phenotypic trait.The offspring of a monohybrid testcross could have what possible genotype(s)?
The possible genotypes are heterozygous (Aa) and homozygous recessive (aa).What is the answer key for practice monohybrid crosses?
The answer key typically includes the predicted genotypic and phenotypic ratios, such as 1:2:1 for genotypes and 3:1 for phenotypes in a heterozygous cross.What is the term for mating of related individuals in which the sire and dam share at least one ancestor?
Inbreeding.What does it mean if offspring are uniform in a genetic cross?
Uniform offspring all have the same genotype and phenotype, often resulting from parents that are homozygous for the same alleles.The offspring of the first set of individuals mated in a particular cross is called the _____ generation.
F1 (first filial) generation.In a monohybrid cross, F2 refers to __________.
The second filial generation, which is produced by self-fertilizing or crossing F1 individuals.What is the difference between a monohybrid and a dihybrid cross?
A monohybrid cross studies one gene, while a dihybrid cross studies two genes simultaneously.A _____ is a mating between two individuals that are heterozygous for two traits.
Dihybrid cross.