Monohybrid Cross quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is a monohybrid cross? A monohybrid cross is a mating between two organisms to study the inheritance of different alleles at a single gene.

What is a breed in the context of genetics? A breed is a group of organisms within a species that share specific genetic traits, often maintained through selective breeding.

Which of the following statements correctly describes the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross? A monohybrid cross examines the inheritance of one gene, while a dihybrid cross examines the inheritance of two genes.

What does a phenotype ratio of 3:1 among offspring in a monohybrid cross indicate? It indicates that three offspring show the dominant trait and one shows the recessive trait, typical of a cross between two heterozygotes.

Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross? A monohybrid cross involves studying the inheritance of alleles at a single gene between two organisms.

From the cross wwggpp × wwggpp, what genotypes will the offspring have? All offspring will have the genotype wwggpp, as both parents are homozygous recessive for all three genes.