Monohybrid Cross quiz #1 Flashcards

Monohybrid Cross quiz #1
  • What is a monohybrid cross?
    A monohybrid cross is a mating between two organisms to study the inheritance of different alleles at a single gene.
  • What is a breed in the context of genetics?
    A breed is a group of organisms within a species that share specific genetic traits, often maintained through selective breeding.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describes the terms monohybrid cross and dihybrid cross?
    A monohybrid cross examines the inheritance of one gene, while a dihybrid cross examines the inheritance of two genes.
  • What does a phenotype ratio of 3:1 among offspring in a monohybrid cross indicate?
    It indicates that three offspring show the dominant trait and one shows the recessive trait, typical of a cross between two heterozygotes.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
    A monohybrid cross involves studying the inheritance of alleles at a single gene between two organisms.
  • From the cross wwggpp × wwggpp, what genotypes will the offspring have?
    All offspring will have the genotype wwggpp, as both parents are homozygous recessive for all three genes.
  • How many different genotypes are possible from a self-fertilization of a plant with genotype aabbcc?
    Only one genotype, aabbcc, is possible since the plant is homozygous for all three genes.
  • Mendel's monohybrid cross of tall parents with the genotype tt resulted in a tall to short ratio of what?
    A cross of two tt (homozygous recessive) plants would result in all short offspring, with a ratio of 0 tall : 1 short.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describes a monohybrid cross?
    A monohybrid cross studies the inheritance of a single gene between two individuals.
  • What is an example of a monohybrid cross?
    Crossing two heterozygous pea plants (Aa × Aa) for flower color is an example of a monohybrid cross.
  • A cross in which only one character is studied is called a(n) _____?
    Monohybrid cross.
  • The characteristic that results from a monohybrid cross is the _____ trait.
    Phenotypic trait.
  • The offspring of a monohybrid testcross could have what possible genotype(s)?
    The possible genotypes are heterozygous (Aa) and homozygous recessive (aa).
  • What is the answer key for practice monohybrid crosses?
    The answer key typically includes the predicted genotypic and phenotypic ratios, such as 1:2:1 for genotypes and 3:1 for phenotypes in a heterozygous cross.
  • What is the term for mating of related individuals in which the sire and dam share at least one ancestor?
    Inbreeding.
  • What does it mean if offspring are uniform in a genetic cross?
    Uniform offspring all have the same genotype and phenotype, often resulting from parents that are homozygous for the same alleles.
  • The offspring of the first set of individuals mated in a particular cross is called the _____ generation.
    F1 (first filial) generation.
  • In a monohybrid cross, F2 refers to __________.
    The second filial generation, which is produced by self-fertilizing or crossing F1 individuals.
  • What is the difference between a monohybrid and a dihybrid cross?
    A monohybrid cross studies one gene, while a dihybrid cross studies two genes simultaneously.
  • A _____ is a mating between two individuals that are heterozygous for two traits.
    Dihybrid cross.