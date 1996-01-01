Organelle DNA quiz #1 Flashcards
Which best describes mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)?
Mitochondrial DNA is small, circular, and resembles prokaryotic DNA. It is found in mitochondria and is inherited maternally in humans.Eukaryotic chromatin is composed of which of the following macromolecules?
Eukaryotic chromatin is composed of DNA and proteins, primarily histones.What happens to linear DNA that is not inserted into the bacterial chromosome?
Linear DNA that is not inserted into the bacterial chromosome is typically degraded and lost, as bacteria usually maintain their DNA in circular form.What is the typical structure of DNA found in most bacterial cells?
Most bacterial cells contain small, circular DNA molecules known as nucleoids.What term describes the DNA found in all of an organism's chromosomes?
The term is nuclear DNA, which refers to the DNA present in all of an organism's chromosomes within the nucleus.Prokaryotes can have small self-replicating circular pieces of DNA known as what?
Prokaryotes can have plasmids, which are small, self-replicating circular DNA molecules.Why do the genes located in mitochondria and chloroplasts not exhibit Mendelian patterns of inheritance?
Genes in mitochondria and chloroplasts are inherited uniparentally, usually from the mother, rather than following Mendelian inheritance, which involves contributions from both parents.What is the difference between homoplasmic and heteroplasmic cells regarding their DNA sources?
Homoplasmic cells contain DNA from only one source, while heteroplasmic cells have DNA from both the nucleus and organelles like mitochondria or chloroplasts.How does cytoplasmic segregation contribute to variegation in plants?
Cytoplasmic segregation causes mutant and normal organelles to be distributed into different daughter cells, resulting in visually distinct regions such as green and white patches in plants.Why is the genetic code in mitochondria and chloroplasts not considered completely universal?
Some codons are interpreted differently in organelle DNA; for example, the codon AGA codes for serine in fruit fly mitochondria instead of arginine as in the universal code.