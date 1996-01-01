Organelle DNA quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which best describes mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA)? Mitochondrial DNA is small, circular, and resembles prokaryotic DNA. It is found in mitochondria and is inherited maternally in humans.

Eukaryotic chromatin is composed of which of the following macromolecules? Eukaryotic chromatin is composed of DNA and proteins, primarily histones.

What happens to linear DNA that is not inserted into the bacterial chromosome? Linear DNA that is not inserted into the bacterial chromosome is typically degraded and lost, as bacteria usually maintain their DNA in circular form.

What is the typical structure of DNA found in most bacterial cells? Most bacterial cells contain small, circular DNA molecules known as nucleoids.

What term describes the DNA found in all of an organism's chromosomes? The term is nuclear DNA, which refers to the DNA present in all of an organism's chromosomes within the nucleus.

Prokaryotes can have small self-replicating circular pieces of DNA known as what? Prokaryotes can have plasmids, which are small, self-replicating circular DNA molecules.