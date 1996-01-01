Overview of DNA Replication quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

What is the product of DNA replication? The product of DNA replication is two identical double-stranded DNA molecules, each consisting of one old (template) strand and one newly synthesized strand.

What does DNA replication produce? DNA replication produces two identical copies of DNA, ensuring that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.

When is the DNA of the cell's chromosomes copied? The DNA of the cell's chromosomes is copied during the S phase of the cell cycle, prior to cell division.

What are the stages of DNA replication? The stages of DNA replication include unwinding the double helix, stabilizing single strands, synthesizing RNA primers, elongating new DNA strands, replacing RNA primers with DNA, and joining Okazaki fragments.

What does primase synthesize during DNA replication? Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.

Which cluster of terms accurately reflects the nature of DNA replication in prokaryotes? Semi-conservative, bidirectional, and involves enzymes such as DNA helicase, primase, DNA polymerase III, DNA polymerase I, and DNA ligase.