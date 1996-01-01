Overview of DNA Replication quiz #1 Flashcards

The product of DNA replication is two identical double-stranded DNA molecules, each consisting of one old (template) strand and one newly synthesized strand.
What does DNA replication produce?
DNA replication produces two identical copies of DNA, ensuring that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
When is the DNA of the cell's chromosomes copied?
The DNA of the cell's chromosomes is copied during the S phase of the cell cycle, prior to cell division.
What are the stages of DNA replication?
The stages of DNA replication include unwinding the double helix, stabilizing single strands, synthesizing RNA primers, elongating new DNA strands, replacing RNA primers with DNA, and joining Okazaki fragments.
What does primase synthesize during DNA replication?
Primase synthesizes short RNA primers that provide a starting point for DNA polymerase to begin DNA synthesis.
Which cluster of terms accurately reflects the nature of DNA replication in prokaryotes?
Semi-conservative, bidirectional, and involves enzymes such as DNA helicase, primase, DNA polymerase III, DNA polymerase I, and DNA ligase.
At the completion of DNA replication, what is the result?
At the completion of DNA replication, each chromosome consists of two identical DNA molecules, each with one old and one new strand.
During DNA replication, a DNA strand that has the bases CTAGGT produces a strand with the bases:
GATCCA (complementary base pairing: C-G, T-A, A-T, G-C, G-C, T-A).
DNA coils tightly during division and assembles into visible structures called:
Chromosomes.
When the DNA strands begin to separate, they form this structure where replication begins:
Replication fork.
When nucleotides polymerize to form a nucleic acid, what type of bond is formed?
Phosphodiester bonds are formed between nucleotides during nucleic acid polymerization.
The first DNA base used as a template for RNA synthesis is called the _____ site.
Initiation site.
An old DNA strand is used as a _____ for the assembly of a new DNA strand.
Template.
The copying of the information in DNA is efficient because:
DNA polymerase has proofreading abilities and accessory proteins that ensure high fidelity and rapid synthesis.