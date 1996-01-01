Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

8. DNA Replication

Overview of DNA Replication

1

concept

Directionality

2

concept

Steps to DNA Replication

3

concept

Proofreading

4
Problem

Which of the following proteins is responsible for unwinding the double stranded DNA?

5
Problem

DNA replication synthesizes DNA in which direction?

6
Problem

What would happen to DNA replication in DNA polymerase lost its 3’ to 5’ exonuclease activity?

7
Problem

Which of the following proteins is responsible for synthesizing RNA primers?

8
Problem

The short DNA fragments created during lagging strand replication are called what?

