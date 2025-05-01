Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Where does DNA replication take place in eukaryotic cells? DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.

In what stage is DNA replicated? DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.

DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication. DNA replication begins at the origin of replication.

What is the function of helicase in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.

What is the function of DNA polymerase in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.

What unzips the DNA? DNA helicase unzips the DNA.