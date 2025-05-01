Back
Where does DNA replication take place in eukaryotic cells? DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. In what stage is DNA replicated? DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase. DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication. DNA replication begins at the origin of replication. What is the function of helicase in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is the function of DNA polymerase in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What unzips the DNA? DNA helicase unzips the DNA. DNA replication occurs in the nucleus. DNA replication occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. What is the function of helicase in DNA replication? Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds. What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication? DNA polymerase is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication. In which phase is DNA replicated? DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase. In which phase is DNA replicated? DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase. When does DNA replication happen? DNA replication happens during the S phase of interphase. Why does DNA need to replicate? DNA needs to replicate so that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division. What is the enzyme that unzips DNA? DNA helicase is the enzyme that unzips DNA. What does RNA primase do? RNA primase synthesizes short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis. What does the primase do in DNA replication? Primase synthesizes RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase. What stabilizes DNA during replication? Single-strand binding proteins stabilize DNA during replication. What is the end result of DNA replication? The end result is two identical DNA molecules. What are two enzymes used during DNA replication? DNA helicase and DNA polymerase are two key enzymes used during DNA replication. What is the function of primase in DNA replication? Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis. What unzips the DNA molecule? DNA helicase unzips the DNA molecule. What is the role of topoisomerase in DNA replication? Topoisomerase relieves tension and prevents supercoiling during DNA unwinding. What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What does DNA polymerase III do? DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication. Which enzyme helps prevent errors in DNA replication? DNA polymerase helps prevent errors by proofreading and correcting mismatches. What is the function of DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. List the three basic steps of DNA replication. The three basic steps are: unwinding the DNA helix, synthesizing new strands, and joining Okazaki fragments. DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for adding complementary nucleotides. DNA polymerase adds complementary nucleotides to the growing DNA strand. In humans, where does DNA replication take place? DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of human cells. During which phase is DNA replicated? DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase. Which enzyme unwinds DNA? DNA helicase unwinds DNA. What unzips DNA for replication? DNA helicase unzips DNA for replication. What is the role of polymerase in DNA replication? Polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. The function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the synthesis of new DNA strands. DNA polymerase catalyzes the synthesis of new DNA strands. DNA polymerase I has 5'-3' polymerase activity. DNA polymerase I can synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction. What is the purpose of DNA replication? To produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division. What unzips DNA? DNA helicase unzips DNA. What is the function of the DNA polymerase? DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors. What enzyme unzips DNA during replication? DNA helicase unzips DNA during replication.
Overview of DNA Replication quiz #2
