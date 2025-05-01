Skip to main content
Back

Overview of DNA Replication quiz #2

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Where does DNA replication take place in eukaryotic cells?
    DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
  • In what stage is DNA replicated?
    DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.
  • DNA replication begins at a site called the origin of replication.
    DNA replication begins at the origin of replication.
  • What is the function of helicase in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What unzips the DNA?
    DNA helicase unzips the DNA.
  • DNA replication occurs in the nucleus.
    DNA replication occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
  • What is the function of helicase in DNA replication?
    Helicase unwinds the DNA double helix by breaking hydrogen bonds.
  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in replication?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase is the principal enzyme involved in DNA replication.
  • In which phase is DNA replicated?
    DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.
  • In which phase is DNA replicated?
    DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.
  • When does DNA replication happen?
    DNA replication happens during the S phase of interphase.
  • Why does DNA need to replicate?
    DNA needs to replicate so that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information during cell division.
  • What is the enzyme that unzips DNA?
    DNA helicase is the enzyme that unzips DNA.
  • What does RNA primase do?
    RNA primase synthesizes short RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • What does the primase do in DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes RNA primers to provide a starting point for DNA polymerase.
  • What stabilizes DNA during replication?
    Single-strand binding proteins stabilize DNA during replication.
  • What is the end result of DNA replication?
    The end result is two identical DNA molecules.
  • What are two enzymes used during DNA replication?
    DNA helicase and DNA polymerase are two key enzymes used during DNA replication.
  • What is the function of primase in DNA replication?
    Primase synthesizes RNA primers to initiate DNA synthesis.
  • What unzips the DNA molecule?
    DNA helicase unzips the DNA molecule.
  • What is the role of topoisomerase in DNA replication?
    Topoisomerase relieves tension and prevents supercoiling during DNA unwinding.
  • What is the role of DNA polymerase in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What does DNA polymerase III do?
    DNA polymerase III synthesizes new DNA strands during replication.
  • Which enzyme helps prevent errors in DNA replication?
    DNA polymerase helps prevent errors by proofreading and correcting mismatches.
  • What is the function of DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • List the three basic steps of DNA replication.
    The three basic steps are: unwinding the DNA helix, synthesizing new strands, and joining Okazaki fragments.
  • DNA polymerase is an enzyme responsible for adding complementary nucleotides.
    DNA polymerase adds complementary nucleotides to the growing DNA strand.
  • In humans, where does DNA replication take place?
    DNA replication takes place in the nucleus of human cells.
  • During which phase is DNA replicated?
    DNA is replicated during the S phase of interphase.
  • Which enzyme unwinds DNA?
    DNA helicase unwinds DNA.
  • What unzips DNA for replication?
    DNA helicase unzips DNA for replication.
  • What is the role of polymerase in DNA replication?
    Polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • The function of DNA polymerase is to catalyze the synthesis of new DNA strands.
    DNA polymerase catalyzes the synthesis of new DNA strands.
  • DNA polymerase I has 5'-3' polymerase activity.
    DNA polymerase I can synthesize DNA in the 5' to 3' direction.
  • What is the purpose of DNA replication?
    To produce two identical DNA molecules for cell division.
  • What unzips DNA?
    DNA helicase unzips DNA.
  • What is the function of the DNA polymerase?
    DNA polymerase synthesizes new DNA strands and proofreads for errors.
  • What enzyme unzips DNA during replication?
    DNA helicase unzips DNA during replication.