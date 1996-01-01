Probability and Genetics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 19 ) Hide definitions

How is probability used in predicting genetic inheritance? Probability helps geneticists predict the likelihood of specific genetic outcomes, such as the inheritance of certain alleles, phenotypes, or mutations, by applying mathematical laws like the product law, sum law, and binomial theorem.

What is the chance, expressed as a percentage, that Irene is a carrier for a genetic trait? The chance that Irene is a carrier depends on the specific genetic scenario, but if the probability is 1/2, then expressed as a percentage, it is 50%.

What is the probability that Mary and Justin will have a child affected by a genetic disorder? The probability depends on the inheritance pattern of the disorder and the parents' genotypes; for autosomal recessive disorders with both parents as carriers, the chance is typically 25%.

What proportion of children will have either PKU or CF, but not both? The proportion is calculated by adding the probabilities of having PKU only and CF only, excluding those with both; this requires knowing the individual probabilities for each condition.

What is the percent probability that four out of seven children will have Huntington's disease? Use the binomial theorem: P = C(7,4) × (p)^4 × (1-p)^3, where p is the probability of inheriting Huntington's; if p = 0.5, then P = 35 × (0.5)^4 × (0.5)^3 = 35 × (0.5)^7 ≈ 27.34%.