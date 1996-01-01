The Genetic Code quiz #1 Flashcards
What does the codon UAG code for in the genetic code?
UAG is a stop codon, signaling the termination of translation.How can you use a codon chart to determine which amino acid is specified by a particular codon?
By matching the three-nucleotide sequence of a codon to its corresponding amino acid on the codon chart.Which molecules contain the genetic code?
DNA and mRNA contain the genetic code.What does the codon sequence on the mRNA strand determine during translation?
It determines the sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein.Which base does guanine pair with in nucleic acids?
Guanine pairs with cytosine.What is a sequence of DNA nucleotides that holds the instructions to make a protein called?
A gene.What is the term for a group of three nucleotides that code for an amino acid?
Codon.How many nucleotides compose a codon?
Three nucleotides.What are three nitrogen bases that are found in both DNA and RNA?
Adenine, cytosine, and guanine.Which RNA base bonds with guanine?
Cytosine.What base is found in mRNA that is not found in DNA?
Uracil.Which base always base pairs with guanine?
Cytosine.Which base pairs would be found in a cell's nucleic acids?
Adenine-thymine (DNA), adenine-uracil (RNA), and guanine-cytosine.What defines the reading frame of an mRNA during translation?
The position of the start codon (AUG) defines the reading frame.Which activity can be accomplished using the genetic code?
Predicting the amino acid sequence of a protein from an mRNA sequence.The 'triplet code' refers to the fact that _________.
Each codon consists of three nucleotides.Which term best describes the genetic code?
Degenerate (multiple codons can code for the same amino acid).A codon consists of three ______ that correspond to one ______.
Nucleotides; amino acid.The genetic code is best described as
A set of rules by which nucleotide sequences are translated into amino acid sequences.In messenger RNA, each codon specifies a particular
Amino acid.If a tRNA had an AGC anticodon, it could attach to a(n) ________ mRNA codon.
UCG mRNA codon.A codon in an mRNA molecule can bind to a sequence in tRNA called the
Anticodon.A codon consists of three consecutive
Nucleotides.________ are encoded by a nucleotide triplet codon.
Amino acids.Codons are base pair sequences that
Specify particular amino acids during translation.When examining the genetic code, it is apparent that ________.
Multiple codons can code for the same amino acid (degeneracy).An anticodon is the complement of the ______.
Codon.Each amino acid in a protein is specified by a series of three bases in mRNA called
A codon.Three RNA nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid are called a
Codon.Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine?
Uracil.The nucleic acid sequence in mRNA is determined by
The sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template.