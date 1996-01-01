The Genetic Code quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 31 ) Hide definitions

What does the codon UAG code for in the genetic code? UAG is a stop codon, signaling the termination of translation.

How can you use a codon chart to determine which amino acid is specified by a particular codon? By matching the three-nucleotide sequence of a codon to its corresponding amino acid on the codon chart.

Which molecules contain the genetic code? DNA and mRNA contain the genetic code.

What does the codon sequence on the mRNA strand determine during translation? It determines the sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein.

Which base does guanine pair with in nucleic acids? Guanine pairs with cytosine.

What is a sequence of DNA nucleotides that holds the instructions to make a protein called? A gene.