The Genetic Code quiz #1 Flashcards

The Genetic Code quiz #1

The Genetic Code quiz #1
  • What does the codon UAG code for in the genetic code?
    UAG is a stop codon, signaling the termination of translation.
  • How can you use a codon chart to determine which amino acid is specified by a particular codon?
    By matching the three-nucleotide sequence of a codon to its corresponding amino acid on the codon chart.
  • Which molecules contain the genetic code?
    DNA and mRNA contain the genetic code.
  • What does the codon sequence on the mRNA strand determine during translation?
    It determines the sequence of amino acids in the resulting protein.
  • Which base does guanine pair with in nucleic acids?
    Guanine pairs with cytosine.
  • What is a sequence of DNA nucleotides that holds the instructions to make a protein called?
    A gene.
  • What is the term for a group of three nucleotides that code for an amino acid?
    Codon.
  • How many nucleotides compose a codon?
    Three nucleotides.
  • What are three nitrogen bases that are found in both DNA and RNA?
    Adenine, cytosine, and guanine.
  • Which RNA base bonds with guanine?
    Cytosine.
  • What base is found in mRNA that is not found in DNA?
    Uracil.
  • Which base always base pairs with guanine?
    Cytosine.
  • Which base pairs would be found in a cell's nucleic acids?
    Adenine-thymine (DNA), adenine-uracil (RNA), and guanine-cytosine.
  • What defines the reading frame of an mRNA during translation?
    The position of the start codon (AUG) defines the reading frame.
  • Which activity can be accomplished using the genetic code?
    Predicting the amino acid sequence of a protein from an mRNA sequence.
  • The 'triplet code' refers to the fact that _________.
    Each codon consists of three nucleotides.
  • Which term best describes the genetic code?
    Degenerate (multiple codons can code for the same amino acid).
  • A codon consists of three ______ that correspond to one ______.
    Nucleotides; amino acid.
  • The genetic code is best described as
    A set of rules by which nucleotide sequences are translated into amino acid sequences.
  • In messenger RNA, each codon specifies a particular
    Amino acid.
  • If a tRNA had an AGC anticodon, it could attach to a(n) ________ mRNA codon.
    UCG mRNA codon.
  • A codon in an mRNA molecule can bind to a sequence in tRNA called the
    Anticodon.
  • A codon consists of three consecutive
    Nucleotides.
  • ________ are encoded by a nucleotide triplet codon.
    Amino acids.
  • Codons are base pair sequences that
    Specify particular amino acids during translation.
  • When examining the genetic code, it is apparent that ________.
    Multiple codons can code for the same amino acid (degeneracy).
  • An anticodon is the complement of the ______.
    Codon.
  • Each amino acid in a protein is specified by a series of three bases in mRNA called
    A codon.
  • Three RNA nucleotides that code for a specific amino acid are called a
    Codon.
  • Which RNA nucleotide is complementary to adenine?
    Uracil.
  • The nucleic acid sequence in mRNA is determined by
    The sequence of nucleotides in the DNA template.