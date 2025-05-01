Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is a codon defined in DNA or mRNA? A codon is defined as a sequence of three nucleotides in DNA or mRNA that codes for a specific amino acid.

How does DNA code for proteins? DNA codes for proteins by using sequences of three nucleotides (codons) that are transcribed into mRNA and then translated into amino acids, forming a polypeptide chain.

How many genetic codes are used by life on Earth? Life on Earth uses a nearly universal genetic code, with only minor variations in a few organisms and organelles.

Which part of DNA provides the code for proteins? The sequence of nucleotides in the coding regions of DNA provides the code for proteins.

What does it mean that the genetic code is non-overlapping? It means that each nucleotide is part of only one codon and codons are read in discrete groups of three. This ensures that each triplet codes for only one amino acid without sharing nucleotides with adjacent codons.

How did Brenner's experiments with bacteriophages demonstrate the importance of reading frames? Brenner showed that single nucleotide mutations could disrupt the reading frame, altering the resulting protein. He also found that adding or removing a nucleotide could restore the original reading frame, partially reverting the phenotype.