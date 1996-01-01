Traits and Variance quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are some examples of traits in organisms? Examples of traits include human height (continuous trait), flower color (categorical trait), number of spots on a Dalmatian (categorical counting trait), and human weight (continuous trait).

Which of the following is an acquired trait: eye color, blood type, a tiger's stripes, or a scar? A scar is an acquired trait; the others (eye color, blood type, tiger's stripes) are inherited traits.

Which trait is Lisa most likely to inherit from her mother? Lisa is most likely to inherit genetically determined traits such as eye color, hair color, or blood type from her mother.

The traits of an organism are controlled by its _______. The traits of an organism are controlled by its genes and, in some cases, environmental factors.

What distinguishes a threshold trait from other categorical traits? Threshold traits require a combination of genetic and environmental factors to be expressed, and only individuals who reach a certain threshold will show the trait.

How do additive and non-additive alleles differ in polygenic inheritance? Additive alleles contribute to the phenotype when present, while non-additive alleles do not affect the phenotype.