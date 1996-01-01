Transcription in Eukaryotes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the functions of RNA polymerase in eukaryotic transcription? RNA polymerases synthesize RNA from a DNA template. In eukaryotes, RNA polymerase I transcribes ribosomal RNA, RNA polymerase II transcribes messenger RNA, and RNA polymerase III transcribes tRNA and some other small RNAs.

Which RNA polymerase is responsible for transcribing mRNA from eukaryotic structural genes? RNA polymerase II is responsible for transcribing mRNA from eukaryotic structural genes.

If the base sequence of the template DNA strand reads GCCATTAC, what is the base sequence of the mRNA produced? The mRNA sequence will be CGGUAAUG, with uracil (U) replacing thymine (T).

What is the role of general transcription factors in eukaryotic transcription initiation? General transcription factors bind to the promoter region and help recruit RNA polymerase II to form the pre-initiation complex necessary for transcription to begin.

What is the TATA box and where is it typically located relative to the transcription start site? The TATA box is a DNA sequence found about 30 base pairs upstream of the transcription start site and serves as a binding site for general transcription factors.

How does phosphorylation of the RNA polymerase II C-terminal domain (CTD) affect transcription? Phosphorylation of the CTD activates RNA polymerase II, allowing it to transition from initiation to elongation and begin synthesizing RNA.