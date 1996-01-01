Translation quiz #1 Flashcards

Translation stops when the ribosome encounters a stop codon on the mRNA, which is recognized by release factors that trigger the release of the completed polypeptide chain.

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

When does translation stop during protein synthesis? Translation stops when the ribosome encounters a stop codon on the mRNA, which is recognized by release factors that trigger the release of the completed polypeptide chain.

Which of the following is NOT a step in translation: initiation, elongation, replication, or termination? Replication is NOT a step in translation; the steps are initiation, elongation, and termination.

What occurs during translation in the process of gene expression? During translation, the mRNA sequence is decoded by ribosomes and tRNAs to synthesize a polypeptide chain (protein).

What is the role of the ribosome (rRNA) during translation? The ribosome (rRNA) facilitates the decoding of mRNA, positions tRNAs, and catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids during translation.

Which nucleic acid is translated to make a protein? Messenger RNA (mRNA) is translated to make a protein.

How many tRNAs are required to translate the DNA template sequence GTTCTGTGGGCTACT into amino acids? Five tRNAs are required, as the sequence codes for five codons (each codon requires a tRNA).