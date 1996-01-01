Types of Mutations quiz #1 Flashcards
Types of Mutations quiz #1
Which type of mutation is possible due to the redundant nature of the genetic code?
A silent mutation is possible due to the redundant nature of the genetic code, as different codons can code for the same amino acid.How can a mutation be neutral?
A mutation can be neutral if it does not affect the organism's phenotype, such as when it occurs in a non-coding region or results in a silent mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence.Which of the following would most likely cause a mutation: exposure to UV radiation, eating fruit, or drinking water?
Exposure to UV radiation would most likely cause a mutation, as it can induce changes in DNA.What is the difference between germline mutations and somatic mutations?
Germline mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring, while somatic mutations occur in body cells and affect only the individual.What is one reason why many mutations may be deleterious?
Many mutations may be deleterious because they can disrupt the normal function of proteins, leading to loss of function or harmful changes in cellular processes.What is the term used to describe errors that occur in the DNA sequence?
The term used to describe errors that occur in the DNA sequence is 'mutation.'Which of the following mutation types are usually most dangerous: silent, missense, nonsense, or frameshift?
Frameshift mutations are usually the most dangerous because they alter the reading frame, potentially changing every amino acid downstream.Which type of mutation would most likely have a harmful effect on an organism?
A nonsense or frameshift mutation would most likely have a harmful effect, as they can severely disrupt protein function.In which type of mutation is one nitrogen base replaced by a different nitrogen base?
A substitution mutation is when one nitrogen base is replaced by a different nitrogen base.What is a point mutation?
A point mutation is a change that affects a single nucleotide in the DNA sequence.What is a substitution mutation?
A substitution mutation is a type of point mutation where one nucleotide is replaced by another.Which type of mutation causes sickle cell anemia?
A missense mutation causes sickle cell anemia by changing one amino acid in the hemoglobin protein.What is the difference between a gene mutation and a chromosomal mutation?
A gene mutation affects the sequence of a single gene, while a chromosomal mutation involves changes in the structure or number of entire chromosomes.Which type of mutation is responsible for new variations of a trait?
Missense mutations and other gene mutations are responsible for new variations of a trait.Which type of mutation causes sickle cell anemia: silent, missense, insertion, or frameshift?
A missense mutation causes sickle cell anemia.Which type of mutation occurs during meiosis?
Chromosomal mutations, such as duplications, deletions, or translocations, often occur during meiosis.What type of mutation alters the base, but not the amino acid being coded for?
A silent mutation alters the base but does not change the amino acid being coded for.Mutations, also known as single variations, change only a single base in the sequence of DNA. What is this type of mutation called?
This type of mutation is called a point mutation.Which of the following would result in a frameshift mutation: substitution, insertion, or deletion?
An insertion or deletion (not in multiples of three) would result in a frameshift mutation.Which type of DNA mutation results in a change in the reading frame of an mRNA?
A frameshift mutation results in a change in the reading frame of an mRNA.