Types of Mutations quiz #1 Flashcards

Which type of mutation is possible due to the redundant nature of the genetic code? A silent mutation is possible due to the redundant nature of the genetic code, as different codons can code for the same amino acid.

How can a mutation be neutral? A mutation can be neutral if it does not affect the organism's phenotype, such as when it occurs in a non-coding region or results in a silent mutation that does not change the amino acid sequence.

Which of the following would most likely cause a mutation: exposure to UV radiation, eating fruit, or drinking water? Exposure to UV radiation would most likely cause a mutation, as it can induce changes in DNA.

What is the difference between germline mutations and somatic mutations? Germline mutations occur in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring, while somatic mutations occur in body cells and affect only the individual.

What is one reason why many mutations may be deleterious? Many mutations may be deleterious because they can disrupt the normal function of proteins, leading to loss of function or harmful changes in cellular processes.

What is the term used to describe errors that occur in the DNA sequence? The term used to describe errors that occur in the DNA sequence is 'mutation.'