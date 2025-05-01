Skip to main content
Types of Mutations quiz #2

  • Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon?
    A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.
  • How is a mutation best described?
    A mutation is any change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.
  • Which mutation could be passed on to future generations?
    Germ cell mutations can be passed on to future generations.
  • Which type of mutation is responsible for causing Tay-Sachs disease?
    A frameshift mutation is responsible for causing Tay-Sachs disease.
  • What would result in a frameshift mutation?
    An insertion or deletion of nucleotides not in multiples of three results in a frameshift mutation.
  • What is an example of a neutral mutation?
    A silent mutation is an example of a neutral mutation.
  • What is the difference between a nonsense and missense mutation?
    A nonsense mutation introduces a stop codon, ending translation, while a missense mutation changes one amino acid to another.
  • What is a substitution mutation?
    A substitution mutation is a point mutation where one base is replaced by another.
  • What is the difference between missense and nonsense mutation?
    Missense mutations change the amino acid sequence, while nonsense mutations introduce a stop codon.
  • What is a silent mutation?
    A silent mutation changes a nucleotide but does not alter the amino acid sequence of the protein.
  • What is missense mutation in biology?
    A missense mutation changes a codon so that it codes for a different amino acid.
  • What is a frameshift mutation?
    A frameshift mutation alters the reading frame of the genetic code by inserting or deleting nucleotides not in multiples of three.
  • What could be a good effect of a mutation?
    A mutation could be beneficial if it increases an organism's fitness or provides a new advantageous trait.
  • How does a frameshift mutation affect the protein?
    A frameshift mutation changes the reading frame, resulting in a completely different and often nonfunctional protein.
  • How can a mutation be helpful?
    A mutation can be helpful if it leads to a beneficial trait, such as resistance to disease or adaptation to the environment.
  • How might a mutation be beneficial to an organism?
    A mutation may be beneficial if it provides an advantage, such as improved survival or reproduction.
  • Which is a frameshift mutation?
    An insertion or deletion of nucleotides not in multiples of three is a frameshift mutation.
  • Which mutation will cause translation to stop?
    A nonsense mutation will cause translation to stop by introducing a stop codon.
  • Which is an example of a beneficial mutation?
    A mutation that confers resistance to a disease or environmental stress is an example of a beneficial mutation.
  • The SNP resulted from what type of mutation?
    A SNP (single nucleotide polymorphism) results from a point mutation, specifically a base substitution.
  • What is the difference between a point mutation and a frameshift mutation?
    A point mutation changes a single nucleotide, while a frameshift mutation alters the reading frame by inserting or deleting nucleotides.
  • What is a neutral mutation?
    A neutral mutation has no observable effect on the organism's phenotype.
  • What is a missense mutation?
    A missense mutation changes a codon so that it codes for a different amino acid.
  • What is a nonsense mutation?
    A nonsense mutation changes a codon to a stop codon, terminating translation prematurely.
  • What is a germ cell mutation?
    A germ cell mutation occurs in reproductive cells and can be passed to offspring.
  • What is a somatic cell mutation?
    A somatic cell mutation occurs in non-reproductive cells and affects only the individual.
  • What is a suppressor mutation?
    A suppressor mutation reduces or blocks the effect of another mutation, and can be intragenic or intergenic.
  • What is a loss of function mutation?
    A loss of function mutation reduces or eliminates the activity of a protein.
  • What is a gain of function mutation?
    A gain of function mutation increases the activity or efficiency of a protein, or gives it a new function.