Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon? A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.

How is a mutation best described? A mutation is any change in the nucleotide sequence of DNA.

Which mutation could be passed on to future generations? Germ cell mutations can be passed on to future generations.

Which type of mutation is responsible for causing Tay-Sachs disease? A frameshift mutation is responsible for causing Tay-Sachs disease.

What would result in a frameshift mutation? An insertion or deletion of nucleotides not in multiples of three results in a frameshift mutation.

What is an example of a neutral mutation? A silent mutation is an example of a neutral mutation.