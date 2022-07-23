Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - DNA Replication
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 10 - DNA ReplicationProblem 20d
Chapter 10, Problem 20d

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.
Synthesis is very slow.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of temperature-sensitive mutants in E. coli. These mutants have enzymes or proteins that function normally at a permissive temperature but lose function at a restrictive (higher) temperature, causing observable phenotypic changes such as slow synthesis.
Step 2: Identify what 'synthesis is very slow' refers to. In E. coli, synthesis could mean DNA replication, RNA transcription, or protein translation. Since the problem is general, consider which enzyme or function is critical for the overall synthesis process.
Step 3: Recall that DNA replication requires DNA polymerase, RNA transcription requires RNA polymerase, and protein synthesis requires ribosomes and associated factors. Slow synthesis suggests a bottleneck in one of these key enzymatic activities.
Step 4: Since the problem states 'synthesis is very slow' without specifying which type, the most likely affected enzyme is DNA polymerase if the mutation affects DNA replication, or RNA polymerase if it affects transcription. Consider which enzyme's impairment would broadly slow down synthesis.
Step 5: Conclude that the mutation likely affects an enzyme essential for nucleic acid synthesis, such as DNA polymerase or RNA polymerase, causing the observed slow synthesis phenotype at the restrictive temperature.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature-Sensitive Mutations

Temperature-sensitive mutations cause proteins to function normally at a permissive temperature but lose activity at a restrictive, usually higher, temperature. This allows researchers to study essential genes by observing phenotypic changes when the temperature shifts, revealing the role of the mutated enzyme or function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes

Enzymes Involved in DNA Replication and Synthesis

DNA synthesis in E. coli requires enzymes like DNA polymerase, helicase, primase, and ligase. Mutations affecting these enzymes can slow or halt DNA replication, leading to slow synthesis. Identifying which enzyme is impaired helps explain the observed phenotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:59
Steps to DNA Replication

Phenotypic Effects of Mutations on Cellular Processes

Mutations in genes encoding enzymes involved in critical processes like DNA replication manifest as observable phenotypes, such as slow synthesis. Understanding how mutations alter enzyme function helps predict which step in the pathway is affected and the resulting cellular consequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:48
Mutations and Phenotypes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Newly synthesized DNA contains many mismatched base pairs.

669
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Okazaki fragments accumulate, and DNA synthesis is never completed.

663
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

No initiation occurs.

742
views
Textbook Question

Several temperature-sensitive mutant strains of E. coli display the following characteristics. Predict what enzyme or function is being affected by each mutation.

Supercoiled strands remain after replication, which is never completed.

705
views
Textbook Question

Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.

The dnaE gene encodes the α subunit of DNA polymerase III. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene? How could the mutant strain be maintained?

613
views
Textbook Question

Many of the gene products involved in DNA synthesis were initially defined by studying mutant E. coli strains that could not synthesize DNA.

The dnaQ gene encodes the ε subunit of DNA polymerase. What effect is expected from a mutation in this gene?

489
views