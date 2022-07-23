Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence Organization
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence OrganizationProblem 14
Chapter 11, Problem 14

Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining SINEs (Short Interspersed Nuclear Elements) and LINEs (Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements) as two types of transposable elements found in the genome, emphasizing their role in genome structure and evolution.
Explain the structural differences: SINEs are short sequences, typically around 100-300 base pairs, and do not encode proteins, whereas LINEs are much longer, often several thousand base pairs, and contain open reading frames that encode proteins necessary for their own mobilization.
Describe how LINEs have the machinery (such as reverse transcriptase and endonuclease) that allows them to copy and insert themselves into new locations in the genome, which is a key feature of retrotransposons.
Clarify that SINEs lack this machinery and rely on the proteins produced by LINEs to transpose, making them non-autonomous elements.
Conclude by explaining that LINEs are called retrotransposons because they transpose through an RNA intermediate that is reverse transcribed back into DNA before insertion, a process similar to retroviral replication.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of SINEs (Short Interspersed Nuclear Elements)

SINEs are short DNA sequences, typically 100-300 base pairs long, that do not encode proteins. They rely on other elements for their mobility and are derived from small RNA genes like tRNA. SINEs are non-autonomous, meaning they cannot transpose by themselves.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Structure of LINEs (Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements)

LINEs are longer DNA sequences, usually 6,000 base pairs, that encode proteins necessary for their own retrotransposition, such as reverse transcriptase. They are autonomous elements capable of copying and inserting themselves into new genomic locations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Retrotransposons and Their Mechanism

Retrotransposons are genetic elements that move within the genome via an RNA intermediate, which is reverse-transcribed back into DNA before insertion. LINEs are called retrotransposons because they encode enzymes enabling this copy-and-paste mechanism, unlike SINEs which depend on LINE machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:14
Eukaryotic Transposable Elements
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.

605
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the various categories of repetitive DNA.

31
views
Textbook Question

Define satellite DNA. Describe where it is found in the genome of eukaryotes and its role as part of chromosomes.

73
views
Textbook Question

Mammals contain a diploid genome consisting of at least 10⁹ bp. If this amount of DNA is present as chromatin fibers, where each group of 200 bp of DNA is combined with 9 histones into a nucleosome and each group of 6 nucleosomes is combined into a solenoid, achieving a final packing ratio of 50, determine:

(a) the total number of nucleosomes in all fibers,

(b) the total number of histone molecules combined with DNA in the diploid genome, and

(c) the combined length of all fibers.

569
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.

472
views
Textbook Question

How many base pairs are in a molecule of phage T2 DNA 52-µm long?

836
views