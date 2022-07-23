Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence Organization
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Ch. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence Organization - Problem 13
Chapter 11, Problem 13

Define satellite DNA. Describe where it is found in the genome of eukaryotes and its role as part of chromosomes.

1
Define satellite DNA as a type of repetitive, non-coding DNA sequence that forms distinct bands or 'satellites' when genomic DNA is centrifuged in a density gradient due to its unique base composition.
Explain that satellite DNA is primarily found in the heterochromatic regions of eukaryotic chromosomes, especially near centromeres and telomeres.
Describe the role of satellite DNA in the genome, emphasizing its structural function in maintaining chromosome integrity and facilitating proper chromosome segregation during cell division.
Mention that satellite DNA contributes to the formation of centromeres, which are essential for the attachment of spindle fibers during mitosis and meiosis.
Highlight that although satellite DNA does not code for proteins, its repetitive nature and location are crucial for chromosomal stability and organization within the nucleus.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Satellite DNA

Satellite DNA consists of repetitive, non-coding DNA sequences that form distinct bands or 'satellites' when genomic DNA is centrifuged. These sequences are highly repetitive and do not code for proteins but play structural roles in the genome.
Location of Satellite DNA in Eukaryotic Genomes

Satellite DNA is primarily found in heterochromatic regions of chromosomes, especially near centromeres and telomeres. These regions are tightly packed and contribute to chromosome stability and segregation during cell division.
Role of Satellite DNA in Chromosomes

Satellite DNA contributes to the formation and function of centromeres, which are essential for proper chromosome alignment and segregation during mitosis and meiosis. It also helps maintain chromosome structure and integrity.
