Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.
Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.
Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.
Contrast the various categories of repetitive DNA.
Define satellite DNA. Describe where it is found in the genome of eukaryotes and its role as part of chromosomes.
Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?