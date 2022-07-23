Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence Organization
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence OrganizationProblem 9
Chapter 11, Problem 9

Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by identifying the core components of a nucleosome, which include DNA and histone proteins.
Explain that the nucleosome consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around a histone octamer.
Describe the histone octamer as being composed of two copies each of four different histone proteins: H2A, H2B, H3, and H4.
Clarify that the DNA wraps around the histone octamer in about 1.65 left-handed superhelical turns, which helps compact the DNA.
Mention the role of the linker histone H1, which binds to the DNA between nucleosomes and helps stabilize the higher-order chromatin structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleosome Structure

A nucleosome is the fundamental unit of chromatin, consisting of DNA wrapped around a histone protein core. It compacts DNA and regulates its accessibility, playing a key role in gene expression and DNA packaging.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Histone Proteins

Histones are positively charged proteins (H2A, H2B, H3, and H4) that form an octamer core around which DNA wraps. Their interaction with DNA helps neutralize negative charges and facilitates tight DNA packaging.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

DNA-Histone Interaction

Approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrap around the histone octamer in about 1.65 turns. This interaction is stabilized by electrostatic forces and hydrogen bonds, enabling efficient DNA compaction while allowing dynamic access for cellular processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:56
Interacting Genes Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

During what genetic process are lampbrush chromosomes present in vertebrates?

819
views
Textbook Question

Why might we predict that the organization of eukaryotic genetic material will be more complex than that of viruses or bacteria?

591
views
Textbook Question

Describe the sequence of research findings that led to the development of the model of chromatin structure.

513
views
Textbook Question

Describe the transitions that occur as nucleosomes are coiled and folded, ultimately forming a chromatid.

433
views
Textbook Question

Provide a comprehensive definition of heterochromatin and list as many examples as you can.

605
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the various categories of repetitive DNA.

31
views