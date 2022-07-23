Not the one you use?

Chapter 11, Problem 9

Describe the molecular composition and arrangement of the components in the nucleosome.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Begin by identifying the core components of a nucleosome, which include DNA and histone proteins. Explain that the nucleosome consists of approximately 147 base pairs of DNA wrapped around a histone octamer. View full solution Describe the histone octamer as being composed of two copies each of four different histone proteins: H2A, H2B, H3, and H4. Clarify that the DNA wraps around the histone octamer in about 1.65 left-handed superhelical turns, which helps compact the DNA. Mention the role of the linker histone H1, which binds to the DNA between nucleosomes and helps stabilize the higher-order chromatin structure.

