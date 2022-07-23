Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.
The following is a diagram of the general structure of the bacteriophage chromosome. Speculate on the mechanism by which it forms a closed ring upon infection of the host cell.
Step 1: Identify the key features of the bacteriophage chromosome structure shown in the diagram, focusing on the double-stranded DNA region and the complementary single-stranded ends.
Step 2: Recognize that the complementary sequences at the ends of the linear DNA can base pair with each other, which is essential for forming a closed circular structure.
Step 3: Understand that upon infection, the single-stranded complementary ends can anneal through base pairing, bringing the two ends of the linear chromosome together.
Step 4: Consider the role of host or phage-encoded enzymes, such as DNA ligase, which can covalently join the sugar-phosphate backbones of the annealed ends, sealing the DNA into a closed circular ring.
Step 5: Summarize the mechanism as a process where complementary single-stranded ends hybridize to form a circular intermediate, followed by enzymatic ligation to create a stable closed ring chromosome inside the host cell.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Bacteriophage Chromosome Structure
Bacteriophage chromosomes often consist of double-stranded DNA with specific sequences that can interact to form unique structures. Understanding the arrangement of complementary sequences and double-stranded regions is essential to grasp how the DNA can circularize or form closed rings upon infection.
Chromosome Structure
DNA Complementarity and Base Pairing
DNA strands are complementary, meaning bases on one strand pair specifically with bases on the opposite strand (A with T, G with C). This complementarity allows single-stranded regions or sticky ends to anneal, facilitating the formation of circular DNA molecules through base pairing.
Complementation
Mechanism of DNA Circularization in Phages
Upon infection, linear phage DNA can circularize by annealing complementary single-stranded ends or through enzymatic ligation. This closed ring formation protects the DNA from degradation and is critical for replication and integration within the host.
Organelle DNA Characteristics
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Textbook Question
How many base pairs are in a molecule of phage T2 DNA 52-µm long?
Textbook Question
The human genome contains approximately 106 copies of an Alu sequence, one of the best-studied classes of short interspersed elements (SINEs), per haploid genome. Individual Alu units share a 282-nucleotide consensus sequence followed by a 3'-adenine-rich tail region [Schmid (1998)]. Given that there are approximately 3 x 109 base pairs per human haploid genome, about how many base pairs are spaced between each Alu sequence?
