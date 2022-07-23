Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - Chromosome Structure and DNA Sequence Organization
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 11, Problem 19

The following is a diagram of the general structure of the bacteriophage chromosome. Speculate on the mechanism by which it forms a closed ring upon infection of the host cell.
Diagram showing a bacteriophage chromosome with double-stranded DNA regions and complementary sequences forming a closed ring.

Step 1: Identify the key features of the bacteriophage chromosome structure shown in the diagram, focusing on the double-stranded DNA region and the complementary single-stranded ends.
Step 2: Recognize that the complementary sequences at the ends of the linear DNA can base pair with each other, which is essential for forming a closed circular structure.
Step 3: Understand that upon infection, the single-stranded complementary ends can anneal through base pairing, bringing the two ends of the linear chromosome together.
Step 4: Consider the role of host or phage-encoded enzymes, such as DNA ligase, which can covalently join the sugar-phosphate backbones of the annealed ends, sealing the DNA into a closed circular ring.
Step 5: Summarize the mechanism as a process where complementary single-stranded ends hybridize to form a circular intermediate, followed by enzymatic ligation to create a stable closed ring chromosome inside the host cell.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacteriophage Chromosome Structure

Bacteriophage chromosomes often consist of double-stranded DNA with specific sequences that can interact to form unique structures. Understanding the arrangement of complementary sequences and double-stranded regions is essential to grasp how the DNA can circularize or form closed rings upon infection.
Chromosome Structure

DNA Complementarity and Base Pairing

DNA strands are complementary, meaning bases on one strand pair specifically with bases on the opposite strand (A with T, G with C). This complementarity allows single-stranded regions or sticky ends to anneal, facilitating the formation of circular DNA molecules through base pairing.
Complementation

Mechanism of DNA Circularization in Phages

Upon infection, linear phage DNA can circularize by annealing complementary single-stranded ends or through enzymatic ligation. This closed ring formation protects the DNA from degradation and is critical for replication and integration within the host.
Organelle DNA Characteristics
