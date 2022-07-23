Textbook Question
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
509
views
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
The mRNA formed from the repeating tetranucleotide UUAC incorporates only three amino acids, but the use of UAUC incorporates four amino acids. Why?
In studies using repeating copolymers, AC . . . incorporates threonine and histidine, and CAACAA . . . incorporates glutamine, asparagine, and threonine. What triplet code can definitely be assigned to threonine?
In a coding experiment using repeating copolymers, the following data were obtained:
AGG is known to code for arginine. Taking into account the wobble hypothesis, assign each of the four codons produced in the experiment to its correct amino acid.