Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?

1
Begin by defining transcription as the biological process where a segment of DNA is copied into RNA by the enzyme RNA polymerase.
Explain that during transcription, the DNA double helix unwinds and one strand serves as a template for synthesizing a complementary RNA strand.
Describe that the RNA produced is messenger RNA (mRNA), which carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.
Place transcription within the central dogma of molecular biology by stating that it is the first step where genetic information flows from DNA to RNA.
Clarify that after transcription, the mRNA undergoes translation, where it is decoded to build proteins, completing the flow: DNA \rightarrow RNA \rightarrow Protein.

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which a segment of DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA) by the enzyme RNA polymerase. This occurs in the cell nucleus and serves as the first step in gene expression, converting genetic information from DNA into a form that can be translated into proteins.
Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

The central dogma describes the flow of genetic information within a biological system: DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into protein. It explains how genetic instructions are transferred and expressed, highlighting transcription as the critical link between DNA and RNA.
Role of RNA in Protein Synthesis

RNA acts as the intermediary molecule that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. Messenger RNA (mRNA) produced during transcription provides the template for assembling amino acids into proteins during translation.
