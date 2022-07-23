Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 12 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 19
Chapter 12, Problem 19

Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by explaining that RNA polymerase-directed transcription is the process by which RNA polymerase synthesizes RNA from a DNA template strand.
Describe the initiation step where RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region of DNA, causing the DNA strands to unwind and expose the template strand.
Explain the elongation step, where RNA polymerase moves along the DNA template strand, adding ribonucleotides complementary to the DNA template, forming an RNA strand. This can be summarized by the reaction: \(\text{(DNA template)} + \text{rNTPs} \rightarrow \text{RNA} + \text{PPi}\), where rNTPs are ribonucleoside triphosphates and PPi is pyrophosphate.
Mention that the RNA strand grows in the 5' to 3' direction, with RNA polymerase catalyzing the formation of phosphodiester bonds between nucleotides.
Conclude with the termination step, where RNA polymerase reaches a termination signal on the DNA, causing the release of the newly synthesized RNA transcript and dissociation of RNA polymerase from the DNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Polymerase Function

RNA polymerase is the enzyme responsible for synthesizing RNA from a DNA template during transcription. It binds to the promoter region, unwinds the DNA, and catalyzes the formation of phosphodiester bonds between ribonucleotides, creating a complementary RNA strand.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Transcription Process and Directionality

Transcription proceeds in the 5' to 3' direction, where RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand in the 3' to 5' direction. Ribonucleoside triphosphates (NTPs) are added sequentially, releasing pyrophosphate and forming the growing RNA chain.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Chemical Reaction of Nucleotide Addition

The core chemical reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the 3'-OH group of the growing RNA chain on the α-phosphate of an incoming NTP. This reaction forms a phosphodiester bond and releases pyrophosphate (PPi), which is subsequently hydrolyzed to drive the reaction forward.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Sanger Sequencing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Most proteins have more leucine than histidine residues, but more histidine than tryptophan residues. Correlate the number of codons for these three amino acids with this information.

604
views
Textbook Question

Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?

791
views
Textbook Question

Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?

875
views
Textbook Question

Messenger RNA molecules are very difficult to isolate in bacteria because they are rather quickly degraded in the cell. Can you suggest a reason why this occurs? Eukaryotic mRNAs are more stable and exist longer in the cell than do bacterial mRNAs. Is this an advantage or a disadvantage for a pancreatic cell making large quantities of insulin?

615
views
Textbook Question

One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?

568
views
Textbook Question

In a mixed copolymer experiment, messages were created with either 4/5C:1/5A or 4/5A:1/5C. These messages yielded proteins with the following amino acid compositions.

Using these data, predict the most specific coding composition for each amino acid.

929
views