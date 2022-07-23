A glycine residue is in position 210 of the tryptophan synthetase enzyme of wild-type E. coli. If the codon specifying glycine is GGA, how many single-base substitutions will result in an amino acid substitution at position 210? What are they? How many will result if the wild-type codon is GGU?
Most proteins have more leucine than histidine residues, but more histidine than tryptophan residues. Correlate the number of codons for these three amino acids with this information.
Shown here is a hypothetical viral mRNA sequence:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGAGACCCUUGGA-3'
Assuming that it could arise from overlapping genes, how many different polypeptide sequences can be produced? What are the sequences?
Refer to the genetic coding dictionary to respond to the following:
A base-substitution mutation that altered the sequence shown in part (a) eliminated the synthesis of all but one polypeptide. The altered sequence is shown here:
5'-AUGCAUACCUAUGUGACCCUUGGA-3'
Determine why.
Define the process of transcription. Where does this process fit into the central dogma of molecular biology (DNA makes RNA makes protein)?
Describe the structure of RNA polymerase in bacteria. What is the core enzyme? What is the role of the σ subunit?
Write a paragraph describing the abbreviated chemical reactions that summarize RNA polymerase-directed transcription.