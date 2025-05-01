Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - The Genetic Code and Transcription
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 12 - The Genetic Code and TranscriptionProblem 1d
Chapter 12, Problem 1d

How do we know that mRNA exists and serves as an intermediate between information encoded in DNA and its concomitant gene product?

Understand the central dogma of molecular biology, which states that genetic information flows from DNA to RNA to protein, implying the existence of an intermediate molecule (mRNA) that carries information from DNA to the protein synthesis machinery.
Examine experimental evidence such as pulse-chase experiments where cells are exposed to radioactive nucleotides for a short time (pulse) and then non-radioactive nucleotides (chase), allowing tracking of newly synthesized RNA and proteins to show that RNA appears before protein synthesis.
Consider the discovery of different types of RNA, including messenger RNA (mRNA), which was identified as a transient RNA species that carries the genetic code from DNA in the nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm where proteins are made.
Review experiments where inhibition of RNA synthesis (using drugs like actinomycin D) leads to a halt in protein synthesis, indicating that RNA is necessary as an intermediate for protein production.
Analyze the molecular characteristics of mRNA, such as its sequence complementarity to DNA and its ability to be translated by ribosomes, confirming its role as the intermediate between DNA and protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Central Dogma of Molecular Biology

The central dogma describes the flow of genetic information from DNA to RNA to protein. It establishes mRNA as the intermediate molecule that carries the genetic code from DNA in the nucleus to ribosomes in the cytoplasm, where proteins are synthesized.
Experimental Evidence for mRNA

Experiments such as pulse-chase labeling and hybridization techniques demonstrated the existence of mRNA. These studies showed that RNA molecules complementary to DNA sequences appear transiently and associate with ribosomes, confirming mRNA’s role as a messenger.
Transcription and Translation Processes

Transcription is the process where DNA is copied into mRNA, which then exits the nucleus. Translation is the subsequent decoding of mRNA by ribosomes to produce proteins, linking the genetic code to functional gene products.
