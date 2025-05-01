Textbook Question
What experimental evidence provided the initial insights into the compositions of codons encoding specific amino acids?
How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?