How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?
The mRNA formed from the repeating tetranucleotide UUAC incorporates only three amino acids, but the use of UAUC incorporates four amino acids. Why?