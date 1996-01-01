Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

15. Genomes and Genomics

Sequencing the Genome

1

concept

Sequencing Overview

2

concept

Traditional vs. Next-Gen

3

concept

Sequencing Difficulties

4

concept

Sanger Sequencing

5
Problem

Restriction enzymes are proteins responsible for what?

6
Problem

What is the name of a short sequenced DNA fragment?

7
Problem

The purpose of a sequence assembly is to what?

8
Problem

Which of the following sequence techniques requires the use of vectors?

9
Problem

Dideoxy nucleotides (ddNTPs) are used in Sanger sequencing because they have what function?

