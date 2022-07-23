Textbook Question
Most mutations in a diploid organism are recessive. Why?
What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?
Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.
Why are frameshift mutations likely to be more detrimental than point mutations, in which a single pyrimidine or purine has been substituted?
Why are X rays more potent mutagens than UV radiation?
Contrast the various types of DNA repair mechanisms known to counteract the effects of UV radiation. What is the role of visible light in repairing UV-induced mutations?