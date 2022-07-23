Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 8

What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?

1
Step 1: Understand that both silent mutations and neutral mutations are types of genetic mutations that do not have an obvious harmful effect on the organism, but they differ in their specific definitions and contexts.
Step 2: Define a silent mutation as a change in the DNA sequence that does not alter the amino acid sequence of the protein due to the redundancy of the genetic code. This means the codon changes but still codes for the same amino acid.
Step 3: Define a neutral mutation as a mutation that changes the amino acid sequence of a protein but does not affect the protein's function or the organism's fitness. This can include changes that are biochemically similar or occur in non-critical regions of the protein.
Step 4: Highlight that the key difference is that silent mutations do not change the protein sequence at all, while neutral mutations do change the protein sequence but without functional consequences.
Step 5: Summarize by noting that silent mutations are a subset of neutral mutations, but not all neutral mutations are silent; some neutral mutations are missense mutations that do not affect protein function.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Silent Mutation

A silent mutation is a change in the DNA sequence that does not alter the amino acid sequence of the resulting protein. This occurs because of the redundancy in the genetic code, where multiple codons can code for the same amino acid. Silent mutations typically have no effect on protein function.
Neutral Mutation

A neutral mutation is a genetic change that does not affect the organism's fitness or phenotype. Unlike silent mutations, neutral mutations may alter the amino acid sequence but do not impact the protein's function or the organism's survival and reproduction.
Genetic Code Redundancy and Mutation Effects

The genetic code is redundant, meaning multiple codons can specify the same amino acid, which allows some mutations to be silent. Understanding how mutations affect protein structure and function helps distinguish between silent mutations (no amino acid change) and neutral mutations (amino acid change without functional impact).
