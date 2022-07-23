Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.

Textbook Question
Why is a random mutation more likely to be deleterious than beneficial?
Most mutations in a diploid organism are recessive. Why?
What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?
Contrast and compare the mutagenic effects of deaminating agents, alkylating agents, and base analogs.
Why are frameshift mutations likely to be more detrimental than point mutations, in which a single pyrimidine or purine has been substituted?
Why are X rays more potent mutagens than UV radiation?