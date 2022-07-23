Downstream Promoter Elements (DPEs) and Motif Ten Elements (MTEs)

DPEs and MTEs are core promoter elements located downstream of the TSS, typically between +28 to +32 for DPE and +18 to +27 for MTE. They function in promoters lacking a TATA box by interacting with transcription factors like TFIID, aiding in the recruitment of RNA polymerase II and promoting accurate transcription initiation.