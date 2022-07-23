Skip to main content
Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.

Start by defining what a focused promoter is: a promoter type where transcription initiates at a single or a few closely spaced start sites, often found in genes with regulated expression.
Explain the Initiator (Inr) element: it is a core promoter sequence that overlaps the transcription start site (TSS) and helps direct the accurate initiation of transcription by RNA polymerase II. Typically, it has a consensus sequence around the +1 position.
Describe the BRE (TFIIB Recognition Element): this element is located immediately upstream or downstream of the TATA box and serves as a binding site for the transcription factor TFIIB, which helps recruit RNA polymerase II to the promoter.
Discuss the DPE (Downstream Promoter Element): found downstream of the TSS (around +28 to +32), the DPE works together with the Inr to facilitate transcription initiation, especially in promoters lacking a TATA box.
Explain the MTE (Motif Ten Element): located downstream of the TSS (around +18 to +27), the MTE cooperates with the Inr and DPE to enhance transcription efficiency by providing additional binding sites for transcription factors.

Initiator (Inr) Element

The Initiator (Inr) is a core promoter element located around the transcription start site (TSS). It helps direct RNA polymerase II to the correct initiation point, often compensating for the absence of a TATA box. The Inr sequence is typically rich in pyrimidines and purines, facilitating precise transcription initiation.
TFIIB Recognition Elements (BREs)

BREs are short DNA sequences found immediately upstream (BREu) or downstream (BREd) of the TATA box in focused promoters. They serve as binding sites for the general transcription factor TFIIB, enhancing the stability and specificity of the pre-initiation complex formation, thus influencing transcription efficiency.
Downstream Promoter Elements (DPEs) and Motif Ten Elements (MTEs)

DPEs and MTEs are core promoter elements located downstream of the TSS, typically between +28 to +32 for DPE and +18 to +27 for MTE. They function in promoters lacking a TATA box by interacting with transcription factors like TFIID, aiding in the recruitment of RNA polymerase II and promoting accurate transcription initiation.
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?

Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?

Textbook Question

Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?

