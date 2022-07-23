Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?

Step 1: Understand the concept of a promoter in genetics. A promoter is a DNA sequence located near the start of a gene that serves as a binding site for RNA polymerase and transcription factors, initiating transcription.
Step 2: Define the two classes of promoters: focused and dispersed. Focused promoters have a single dominant transcription start site (TSS), meaning transcription begins at one precise location. Dispersed promoters have multiple weak transcription start sites spread over a region, leading to transcription initiation at several nearby sites.
Step 3: Explore the characteristics of genes associated with each promoter type. Focused promoters are typically found in genes that require precise regulation, such as those involved in development or tissue-specific functions.
Step 4: Examine genes linked to dispersed promoters. These promoters are often associated with housekeeping genes, which are constitutively expressed to maintain basic cellular functions and thus have less stringent control over the exact start site.
Step 5: Summarize the differences: focused promoters have a single, well-defined start site and are linked to regulated genes, while dispersed promoters have multiple start sites and are linked to broadly expressed housekeeping genes.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Promoter Structure and Function

Promoters are DNA sequences located near the transcription start site that regulate gene expression by facilitating the binding of RNA polymerase and transcription factors. Their structure influences how transcription is initiated, affecting gene regulation and expression patterns.
Focused vs. Dispersed Promoters

Focused promoters have a single, well-defined transcription start site, leading to precise initiation of transcription. Dispersed promoters contain multiple weak start sites spread over a region, resulting in transcription initiation at various nearby positions.
Gene Types Associated with Promoter Classes

Focused promoters are typically linked to genes requiring tightly regulated, high-level expression, such as developmental or tissue-specific genes. Dispersed promoters are often found in housekeeping genes, which are constitutively expressed at moderate levels across many cell types.
Textbook Question

Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.

Textbook Question

Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?

Textbook Question

Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?

Textbook Question

Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.

