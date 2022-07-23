Textbook Question
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?
Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?
Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.